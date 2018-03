5 marcas de zapatos “made in El Salvador” que debes conocer

Our summer collection is inspired in the colors and textures of the flowers of El Salvador. Be unique. Feel unique #handmade #ethicalfashion #ethicallymade #sustainablefashion #womenempowerment #fairtrade #fashion #womenfashion #accessories #earrings #hats #elsalvador #design #lulamena

A post shared by Lula Mena (@lula_mena) on Mar 16, 2018 at 7:44pm PDT