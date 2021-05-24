Black Saturday: How Bukele got rid of the Constitutional Chamber

Just minutes before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, the justices of the Constitutional Chamber agreed, via chat, to meet immediately to stop the coup they were about to receive from the Salvadoran Congress.

Earlier, in the Blue Room -the building that holds El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly common floor- congressmen close to president Nayib Bukele had just been sworn in after winning a supermajority in the February mid-term election. The Bukelian legislative corps' first action was to oust the five members of the Constitutional Chamber and their replacements.

This text describes the story of the hours lived by the ousted Constitutional Chamber based on the recollection given by three justices. The rest of those replaced chose no to comment on the record, but none of them contradicted the details of the events.

Two of the five justices say that the Constitutional Chamber was aware that Bukele’s operators were plotting to oust them. The reason: the five justices had tried to keep together the rule of law in El Salvador during the worst months of the Covid-19 pandemic, marked by draconian measures imposed by the Executive branch. They knew they were being ousted, but never imagined it was being done in “such a grotesque manner”.

The justices had discussed, a week before the swearing in of the newly-elected Congress, possible ways to prevent a possible coup against the Judiciary.

On May 1st, the justices had agreed to meet in the Supreme Court headquarters in San Salvador downtown, a couple of hundred meters from the Congress building. That didn’t work. A staffer working in the office of justice Óscar Pineda, the president of the Supreme Court (CSJ) and head of the Constitutional Chamber, had given notice that the National Civilian Police (PNC) had established a perimeter around the Court while, nearby, deputies of Bukele’s Nuevas Ideas party, joined by colleagues from the GANA, PCN and PDC parties, were about to start a major move against the legally established status quo.

Two justices confirm that, after knowing about the PNC’s presence around the CSJ building, a frenzy of chats and calls started. All of the Constitutional Chamber justices agreed to meet at the Judiciary building in Santa Tecla, a San Salvador suburb. An official meeting was called in

order to discuss a legal text aimed to stop Congress’ aggression. The first to arrive were justices Aldo Cáder Camilot and Marina Marenco de Torrento, as well as the assistant to the president of the Supreme Court and two secretaries of the Constitutional Chamber. Justices Sergio Carlos Avilés, Carlos Sánchez and Pineda arrived minutes later.

***

At 5:32 p.m that Saturday, Congresswoman Suecy Callejas, first vice president of the Legislative Assembly and Nuevas Ideas member, took the floor in the first session of the 2021-2024 legislature. Callejas introduced a motion to request the dismissal of the five justices of the Constitutional Chamber, whom she accused of committing “Constitutional fraud” during the Covid-19 lockdowns. In fact, what the Constitutional Chamber had done was to rule against decrees written by Bukele’s Presidential Palace that suspended constitutional rights and allowed illegal transactions and purchases without accountability in the shadow of the Covid-19 government response.

Congresswoman Callejas' proposal, carefully overseen from the Presidential Palace, was made under the logic of the good against the bad. Nuevas Ideas deputies repeated in the Congress floor the same argument that president Bukele had made dozen of times via Twitter or through radio and television broadcasts during the lockdowns: the Constitutional Chamber was an “enemy of the people” that had jeopardized “public health” and “the lives of Salvadorans”.

The readout of Callejas’ proposal took a little more than an hour. Congresswoman Elisa Rosales, first secretary of Congress, insisted on the need to procure “harmony” among the three Government branches. At 6:43 p.m., Rosales read the proposed decree to rule on the destitution of the Constitutional Chamber for “violating the Constitution, violating Salvadoran’s health rights, the rule of law, and the principles of legality and separation of powers”.

By 7:00 p.m., Ernesto Castro, the former private secretary of president Bukele and his close friend that hours earlier had been sworn in as the new president of Congress, called for a “debate” on the floor to justify what the official supermajority was about to do. The discussion was mainly a parade of opinions by Bukele’s deputies repeating that the Constitutional Chamber was an enemy of the people. The coup was finally consummated at 8:13 pm.

***

Meanwhile, the five justices were sessioning at the Santa Tecla Judiciary building, where they had set a TV to monitor what was happening in Congress. While the coup was taking place, they were putting together the legal document to try to prevent it. One of the secretaries digitized the document on a laptop. When Nuevas Ideas deputies and its allies appeared in the TV screen celebrating the destitution they have promoted on behalf of Bukele’s Presidential Palace, the

justices decided to use the official Twitter account of the Constitutional Chamber to disseminate the resolution that would stop the coup. There was a problem: the @SalaCnalSV Twitter account wasn’t responding.

“It was hard to put it up. By then they had messed with the Court’s computers system. The technicians said the Twitter wasn’t working, but they did something and finally we managed to get it published and spread our ruling. It was hard but we made it”, recalls one of the justices.

At 8:37 p.m., the ruling that void the ousting of the five Constitutional Chamber justices and their replacements was public. That ruling established that the actions taken by Congress not an hour before were a violation of the Salvadoran Constitution. “The decision by the Legislative Assembly is unconstitutional… it violates our way of Government, one that is republican, democratic and representative”, says a document that summarizes the willingness of the five justices to defend the rule of law in El Salvador that night.

The last the justices saw on the TV screen before heading home was the image of deputy Christian Guevara, one of the masterminds of the destitution, reading the resumes of the lawyers handpicked by Bukele’s operators to take on the Constitutional Chamber as new justices. In Santa Tecla, with confidence, the ousted agreed to meet the next morning to write a second ruling in order to prevent the new appointments.

One of the ousted justices remembers that, by the end of Saturday night, they didn’t have any doubts that the police perimeter around the CSJ headquarters in San Salvador had been ordered by the Presidential Palace in an attempt to prevent the Chamber from officially meeting. That is why they agreed to gather on May 2nd at the house of one of the five.

Any doubts about the Police were cleared that same Saturday around an hour before midnight when a group of agents stormed the CSJ building to open space for the new appointed justices. Bukele’s new Constitutional Chamber was now integrated by lawyers Óscar López Jerez, a friend of GANA’s deputy Guillermo Gallegos, a president close ally; José Ángel Chacón, an adviser for the Legal Affairs Secretariat at the Presidential Palace; Luis Javier Suárez Magaña, Chief Operations Officer at the Electricity and Communications Superintendent’s Office (under the purview of the Executive branch) until September 2020 and a commissioner at the Free Information Access Institute when he was appointed to the Chamber; Nahúm Martínez, a close friend of Rodolfo Delgado, the lawyer that was also imposed by the Bukelian Congress on May 1st as the new Attorney General; and Elsy Dueñas, a justice form another Chamber at the CSJ that was unfit for reelection.

Pictures posted in social media showed that the Chamber new appointees were also joined by Conán Castro, the Presidency’s Legal Affairs Secretary, and PNC crime scene technicians. The ousted justices claim that after the CSJ building was stormed by the Police, agents in plain clothes were posted in the offices and halls of the Supreme Court. Twenty days laters the police officers keep guarding the main entrances.

***

The meeting called for Sunday morning by the ousted justices never happened. Justice Cáder

Camilot had resigned hours before via a letter posted in his Twitter account, where he wrote that he had never been affiliated to a political party and had never responded to the interests of any economic power. He also mentioned “personal and family reasons” to renounce his appointment to the Constitutional Chamber.

LA PRENSA GRÁFICA asked justice Cáder Camilot to elaborate on his motives. “I don’t resign out of fear, but out of disappointment”, he said. Sources close to this justice said that his resignation might have been pushed by the fact that the health of a close relative of his was seriously affected by the events of Saturday, May 1st.

Cáder Camilot’s resignation unchained events that will end with the willingness of the ousted Constitutional Chamber.

That same Sunday morning, Justice Pineda, president of the Chamber and of the Supreme Court, had already arrived at the place agreed for that day’s meeting when he found out about Cáders Camilot’s decision. It was not the only piece of bad news he heard: Justice Torrento de Marenco called to share that she had been warned about arrest warrants issued against the five ousted. She had been threatened as well, Torrento de Marenco said.

The justices tried to confirm the arrest warrants, but they had no luck. A source at the Attorney General’s office, already under Rodolfo Delgado, contacted the justices through WhatsApp’s text to suggest that they should follow Cáder Camilot and resign their posts.

“We agreed with the president of the Supreme Court (Pineda) to leave the place (of Sunday’s meeting). We had a meeting with the OAS and the US Embassy scheduled for that day at 3:00 p.m., but it wasn’t even noon. We spent the next three hours practically fleeing in a vehicle without having committed a crime”, one of the justices recalls.

After the meeting with OAS’ representative, justice Torrento de Marenco received a call from Óscar López Jerez, the new president of the Supreme Court, another of the ousted justices recalls. She was told to resign in order to avoid trouble. She refused. López Jerez denies ever making that call, but he insists that it is time to “turn the page”.

Also after the OAS’ meeting, the ousted justices decided to stay out of their homes. A little after leaving, Torrento de Marenco resigned; she wrote a statement pretty similar to Cáder Camilot’s.

“When one of them resigned, those in the Presidential Palace started harassing the rest. They -in the Presidential Palace- had a different document of resignation for us to sign, but no one did”, claims one of the justices that was forced to resign.

The third one in the list was justice Carlos Sánchez, who published in an open letter that his decision was pushed by his daughter’s serious health condition: she was lying in El Salvador’s biggest public hospital before May 1st events. Something that “some deputies and officials of the Executive branch don’t ignore”, Sánchez wrote. Sources close to this justice said that he resigned because he could not stop visiting his daughter at the hospital: it was impossible for him to follow recommendations to leave his house and hide from public places to avoid an eventual arrest.

On Sunday afternoon, an official picture of the newly imposed justices was published in social media: they were wearing the suit of a Constitutional Chamber specially made by the Bukele administration. One of the newcomers’ first orders was to erase the ruling written, a day before, by the ousted constitutional justices.

Later that night, a police patrol car, license N 16-426, was sent to justice Pineda’s house. Three police officers got out, with heavy weaponry, to guard the place. They made jokes, checked their phones and sent text and voice messages. They said they were there as part of a “preventive patrolling” operation; they never explained what they were preventing or why they were in one of San Salvador’s safest neighborhoods. In fact, the area is always full of police cars: a close relative of president Bukele lives nearby. Justice Pineda's security detail was also there. When asked about the heavy police presence, two of Pineda’s bodyguards said they knew nothing and asked reporters to leave.

Other media reported that at least two police patrols rotated the guard. Before midnight, the police officers were still surrounding Pineda’s house. They kept repeating that it was all routine.

Days later, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, the PNC’s general director, said that he never gave an order to patrol around justice Pineda’s house. Enhanced police presence there, Arriaza said, was just “a coincidence”.

On Monday, May 3rd, congressman Castro, the newly appointed Congress president, announced on the official TV broadcasting channel that he had received, at 8:36 p.m that day, the resignation of justice Pineda. “He accepted that our decision was definitive”, Castro said.

“There were no minimum guarantees to work”, Pineda wrote in his letter.

The only one of the ousted justices that has not resigned is Carlos Avilés, who already said that he also was pressed to leave his office. So far, Avilés has resisted, maybe with the hope that an eventual response from Washington will come. The Biden Administration has offered a “response” to the Legislative coup in El Salvador. Recently, Ricardo Zúñiga, Biden’s special envoy to the Central American Northern Triangle, told president Bukele in a private meeting that Washington strongly recommends that the state of affairs go back as they were before April 30th.

All of the ousted justices claim that their resignations have not been accepted. They think that the Presidential Palace knows that accepting the resignations contradicts the argument of the destitution. “They have them in case the (international) pressure arises, so they can say: ‘we cannot reinstate them when they resigned’”.

President Bukele celebrated the ousting of the Constitutional Chamber. He also complained to the countries that have made public calls for him to respect the separation of powers and the rule of law in El Salvador.

Bukele went after the Constitutional Chamber shortly after he became president, and he elevated his tone when his party won the supermajority, but his swift move against the justices seem to have taken everyone by surprise. There is something that the ousted justices see clearly

now: “As things are, Constitutional right has come to an end in El Salvador. What has happened is a tragedy for the Salvadoran Constitution”.