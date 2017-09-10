Kiosko LPG

Cheryl Cole y Liam Payne anuncian nacimiento de su primer hijo

El bebé nació el miércoles y todavía no tiene nombre, explicó la madre en una publicación en Instagram el sábado en la noche.
Cheryl, exestrella de la banda Girls Aloud, y su pareja, Liam Payne, miembro del grupo One Direction, anunciaron el sábado el nacimiento de su primer hijo en común.

"Aunque todavía no tiene nombre ya está robando corazones. Estamos locamente enamorados e inmensamente felices con nuestra pequeña llegada", escribió Cheryl en la red social.

Payne, que tiene también una carrera en solitario, dijo que estaba "increíblemente feliz" en una publicación que incluyó una fotografía suya con el bebé.

Cheryl era conocida como Cheryl Cole cuando formaba parte de Girls Aloud. Además participó como jurado en "The X Factor", el programa en el que participó Payne antes de la formación de One Direction.
 

