"Mándame nuevos anteojos, quiero mirar el sufrimiento de la gente en sus ojos", dijo la congresista Torres a Bukele

Pres.@nayibbukele—I'll make it clearer. This is a result of narcissistic dictators like you interested in being “cool” while people flee by the 1000s & die by the 100s.



Send me a pair of glasses so I may see the suffering of your people through your eyes.https://t.co/eBCahxNzmM pic.twitter.com/F4O173fYcZ