Capturan a cuatro por ayudar a huir a salvadoreño sospechoso de matar a policía en Texas y posee cargos en EUA y El Salvador

Oscar Rosales, 51, is wanted and will be charged with the capital murder of @HCpct5 Corporal Charles Galloway.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. Reward up to $60K for info. #HouNews https://t.co/Cnl6jfpF1u pic.twitter.com/Dou3anIKdI