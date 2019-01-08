Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Deportes

Deportes

Alianza es el equipo del día en el twitter del As Roma

El equipo romano eligió al subcampeón salvadoreño entre los destacados en su cuenta de Twitter.

Enlace copiado
Alianza es el equipo del día en el twitter del As Roma

Alianza es el equipo del día en el twitter del As Roma

Enlace copiado

El equipo italiano As Roma dedicó un post al Alianza salvadoreño como el equipo del día en su cuenta oficial de Twitter en inglés.

El equipo romano elige un equipo cada día y esta vez fue el turno del equipo albo del cual destacó que fue el primer equipo salvadoreño en ganar la Copa de campeones de la CONCACAF y la última en ganar el Campeonato de clubes de la UNCAF. 


El mensaje también recuerda la fecha de fundación del Alianza y menciona que han abrazado el enfoque de administración de Roma.


Además del equipo albo están Raja Permin FC, de Malasia, el Altrincham FC inglés y el FC St. Pauli, entre otros. 

Tags:

Lee también

Comentarios