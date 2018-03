Dustin Corea ya tiene nuevo equipo: jugará en el Miami FC durante 2018

.@TheMiamiFC 2's inaugural season is just around the corner!



Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with a 2018 Season Membership!



??For just ??3?0? you get a ticket to all 6? @NPSLSoccer home matches!??



??: https://t.co/DbkJonzyBp pic.twitter.com/FMB6J5e5sN