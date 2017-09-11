Kiosko LPG

El oscuro secreto que una conejita de Playboy guarda sobre Cristiano Ronaldo

La sexi Daniella Chávez admitió que nunca tuvo una relación con el portugués y que solo “lo utilizó”. Leé porqué en esta nota.
Daniella Chávez es una sensual modelo que saltó a la fama por haber tenido una relación con Cristiano Ronaldo, pero ahora la chilena revela que eso no fue del todo cierto.

En una entrevista para ‘Glamorama’, en México, la escultural sudamericana confiesa que su “relación sexual” con Cristiano fue un invento, pese a que en diversas ocasiones presumió de ello e hizo el juego a las habladurías.



“A Cristiano lo conozco, pero nunca tuve nada con él. He compartido los mismos lugares y espacios pero es como una simple fantasía. Salí trasquilada (mencionada) por unos mails que Cristiano envió y en ellos estaba mi nombre. Ahí se enredó todo”, explica Daniella.

La modelo culpa a la exnovia del jugador, la también modelo Irina Shayk, de enviar esos correos a un diario de Portugal e incluirla en la lista de las chicas con las que Cristiano la engañaba.

Reconoce que aquéllo le hizo adquirir fama mundial, pero que no fue cierto.

“Me escribieron de todas partes del mundo y me querían pagar por ir a programas, pero yo nunca acepté nada porque no había nada que contar”, expuso.

Pero producto de esos rumores la chilena cobró más fama y ahora radica en México, posando para revistas de caballeros como Playboy y figurando en Instagram gracias a fotos como estas:

 

