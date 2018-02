Joshua, el pequeño cuscatleco en la escuela del Barça, acudirá a torneo internacional

Proud to announce that I have been invited to one of the biggest International Soccer tournaments for kids in the world, where I will be able to represent Canada (Vancouver Team) in the 7th International tournament for FCB Escolas from all over the world where 21 countries will be participating in Barcelona, Spain. I want to say thanks to @fcbescolavanc for giving me this oportunity to keep growing as a soccer player and my parents for making my wish come true. March will be an exciting month since I will also get the chance to attend an FCB Camp for 1 week and watch a Champions league game (Barcelona-Chelsea) and a La Liga Game (Real Madrid-Girona). I invite you to follow my Journey In Barcelona, Spain March 2018. #fcbarcelona #fcbescola #fcbescolavancouver #JG10 #joshuainspain #6yearold #U8 #soccer #futbol #soccerkid #perlitacuscatleca #canada #vancouver #championsleague #laliga #chelsea #realmadrid @fcbescolavanc @fcbcampcana @fcbescola @fcbarcelona @ivi.29 @pele.9

