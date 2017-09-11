Las mujeres más candentes del Superbowl

Este noche se realizará el Superbowl 51 de la NFL, en el cual se enfrentarán los New England Patriots y los Atlanta Falcons.

Aunque el juego atraerá mucha expectativa por lo que sucede en la cancha, también habrá mucha atención en los graderíos, donde habrá un sinfin de celebridades.

Y algunas de las más bellas sin duda serán las esposas de los jugadores, algunas de las cuales destacan por su fama y belleza.

Hoy hacemos un recuento de las que más impacto podrían causar en el evento deportivo.

GISEL BUNDCHEN

Gisele Bündchen es una supermodeloa, actriz de cine brasileña y esposa del quarterback de los Patriots, Tom Brady.

Gisele es reconocida como la modelo mejor pagada del mundo y recientemente tuvo un bonito gesto con su marido y le regaló un collar para que le proteja, el cual llevará durante su partido en la Super Bowl.

Así lo comentó el deportista durante un acto de promoción de este evento deportivo.









?? #GGirl #GivenchyJeans Una foto publicada por Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) el 8 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 12:08 PDT

?? #GGirl #GivenchyJeans A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

Nova coleção outono/inverno da @Arezzo, fotografada por mim. ?? Com @gb65 @danielhernandezdh @danielueda1 #meumomento A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 1, 2016 at 8:04am PST

?? @thekandelstudio @lamodels Una foto publicada por Olivia Frischer (@oliviafrischer) el 23 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 2:13 PST

Waiting for summer like ??// @blackswan_clothing @lamodels // #stoopkid #palmsprings A photo posted by Olivia Frischer (@oliviafrischer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Little bit more beach please // @thekandelstudio // #sunrise #butts A photo posted by Olivia Frischer (@oliviafrischer) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

Side-eyeing you 2017 ?? // @bebe_stores // #ridingaround #gettinit A photo posted by Olivia Frischer (@oliviafrischer) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

?? @thekandelstudio @lamodels A photo posted by Olivia Frischer (@oliviafrischer) on Dec 23, 2016 at 2:13pm PST

?? // @jajajaredthomas // #sideeye #blackandwhite A photo posted by Olivia Frischer (@oliviafrischer) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

I can't believe I competed at Miss USA two years ago today... And in a little less than a month I get to watch my little sister KILL IT on the USA stage!!! Here we goooo @nicolpowell ?? #pageantsisters #missusa #crown #proudsissy Una foto publicada por Maris Van Noy (@realmarissavannoy) el 16 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 7:22 PDT

You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean, in a drop -Rumi- #elite #model #miami #swimwear #photoshoot A photo posted by Maris Van Noy (@realmarissavannoy) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:15pm PST

Blue Lagoon Bathing ?? #Iceland #bluelagoon #blue #water #magic #travelbug #travel A photo posted by Maris Van Noy (@realmarissavannoy) on Sep 22, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

BTS ?? #miami #shoot #beach #ocean #swim #swimweek #bts A photo posted by Maris Van Noy (@realmarissavannoy) on Jul 18, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

IT'S THE PLAYOFFS BABY!!!!! #ladylions #golions #defendtheden #beatdallas @elisepollard @kbhall82 A photo posted by Maris Van Noy (@realmarissavannoy) on Jan 4, 2015 at 2:18pm PST

#bazaar150 A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

I’m taking over @bondsaus snapchat tomorrow ??. Come join me! #bondsswim A photo posted by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Nov 16, 2016 at 6:58pm PST

Lee también

Otra de las chicas más sensuales que estará en el juego de mañana es la novia del receptor Julian Edelman, la modelo Olivia Frischer. Frisher es una modelo de "tallas pequeñas", tiene 31 años de edad, sobre 28 de su novio.Marissa Powell participó en Miss Estados Unidos 2013 y ahora es la esposa de Kyle Van Noy, linebacker de los Patriots. Su belleza la ha llevado a tener una carrera como modelo y sin duda será una motivación extra para el juego de hoy.La top Miranda Kerr no es esposa ni novia de un jugador, pero también tendrá su momento de gloria en el Superbowl, ya que protagonizará uno de los anuncios publicitarios más vistos –y caros- del año junto a Cam Newton, jugador de los Carolina Phanters. El spot no tendría mayor trascendencia si no lo estuvieran siguiendo en directo millones de personas en todo el mundo. La modelo australiana se ha mostrado muy cómoda delante de las cámaras y ha declarado que será “un anuncio muy divertido lleno de sorpresas inesperadas”.