El secreto de Angelina Jolie para lucir los labios rojos más carnosos

La actriz es todo un sex symbol ¿Quieres saber su secreto?

Por La OpiniónLA

Angelina Jolie es sin dudas una de las actrices más bellas y sensuales de Hollywood, desde siempre, se ha considerado que tiene los labios más carnosos y besables del medio. Y si quieres lucir igual que la ex esposa de Brad Pitt hoy te vamos a contar su secreto.

Según Matin Maulawizada, maquillador de la actriz durante el año 2017, lo mejor para hacer lucir los labios más voluminosos y carnosos es con un delineador color nude para delimitar la zona de los labios, así lo explicó al portal Popsugar.

Este truco de maquillaje es muy sencillo y útil, solo tienes que pintar por fuera de la comisura de los labios, también puede ser con corrector. Así las terminaciones de los labios se verán más afiladas y perfectas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ppl have really been testing me lately n i can feel my inner scorpio about to JUMP out fr ⚡️ #angelinajolie

Una publicación compartida por Leah (@thecurvyfashionista_) el

Por último utiliza un labial cremoso colo rojo para rellenar y distribuir el color de forma uniforme, verás el radical cambio ¿Qué esperas para probarlo?


