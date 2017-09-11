Bloguero salvadoreño realiza video junto a otros aventureros en el mundo

Que la distancia no nos impida estar unidos. PARTE 1/2. Un placer haber participado en este vídeo junto a @miriamcarmonera (Granada)@urquillosv (El Salvador) @angelfc23 (Galicia) @davidgonar (Valencia) @victordevalles (Cerdanya) @juanma_zap (Almería) Muy grandes equipo gopro #elsalvador #gopro @laprensagrafica @gopro @elsalvadorpro @instasivar
GoPro Pro Tip! This is an insiders series dedicated to learning the latest camera & editing tricks from the pros (AKA professional athletes, photographers and filmmakers in the fam). This week icon @harleyingleby shows us how to overlay Telemetry onto your HERO5 Footage in GoProQuik.

GoPro Pro Tip x @HarleyIngleby: I finally got some quality summer waves and a chance to play with the new GPS and Telemetry features on HERO5 Black. There's quite a few ProTips needed to get slow motion footage with Telemetry. Mostly in the editing stage. I almost always shoot all surf clips in 960p, 120fps. It's great to utilise the full sensor in 3:2 ratio to get max. FOV and also max. FPS...I also used Protune w/ ISO800, WB Auto, GoPro Colour, Low sharpness and obviously GPS on!! Once you've uploaded your content the first step to getting the telemetry to show on your clips is to launch Quik Desktop App and allow the Gauges to display in the Quik Preferences. Select a clip you want to use and click create clip down the bottom. Trim up all the clips you like, name them and save the files to edits. Once you have your prepared clips in the edits tab, select them all, click on file and open in Studio. Once you launch GoPro Studio it's a matter of adding your clips to the conversion list, highlight them all and change the frame rate back to 25fps or 30fps in the advanced settings. If you plan to edit the final clip in GoPro Studio you will need to also change the image size to 1080p or 720p in the advanced settings. If you don't do this the 960p clips will be cropped in the editing timeline and you will lose most of the telemetry gauges. This is super important! Enjoy!
