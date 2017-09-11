Kiosko LPG

Bloguero salvadoreño realiza video junto a otros aventureros en el mundo

Armando Urquillo, bloguero de turismo, es parte de la iniciativa que fue retomada por la marca GO PRO para promocionar sus productos.
#GoPro Pro Trip es el nombre que uso la marca GO PRO, una de las más prestigiosas en el mundo con respecto a cámaras profesionales, para retomar el video realizado por varios turistas y aventureros alrededor del mundo. Dentro de los realizadores de este video estuvo el bloguero salvadoreño de turismo, Armando Urquillo. 

“Que la distancia no nos impida estar unidos. Un placer haber participado en este vídeo”, publicó Urquillo en su cuenta de Instagtram, dividiendo la publicación del video en dos post. Las tomas que componen el producto multimedia es la recopilación de las postales obtenidas por varios turistas en todo el mundo, dándole color y vida a sus recorridos. 

Este video fue retomado por la marca GO PRO y ahora lo utiliza para promocionar sus productos de video.

Urquillo es un aventurero que va mostrando el rostro turístico de El Salvador a través de su blog armandourquillo.com/, el cual puedes visitar y dejarte fascinar por los muestras que hace este turista nacional de la belleza del paisaje salvadoreño. 

 

