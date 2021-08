"Bukele está jugando con fuego y El Salvador se quemará", economista estadounidense advierte ante llegada del bitcóin

The @StateDept sanctioned 14 El Salvadoran govt officials, @WorldBank & @IMF issued warnings, & ELSL's bonds tanked. But Pres. @nayibbukele has ignored these red flags & marches on with his crackpot #BTC Law. Bukele is playing with fire. ELSL will be burnt.https://t.co/cqWHLvFyKW