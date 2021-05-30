Michael Waller: “Now you have Tony Sacco 5.0 with Bukele”

The criticism against President Nayib Bukele and his management continues to grow in Washington DC. The alarms in US politics before the authoritarianism shown by the Salvadoran president, which until a month ago only sounded among Democrats and some Republicans, now also resonate among conservative Republican sectors.

La Prensa Grafica had spoked with Dr. Michael Waller, vice president of the Center for Political Security, founded in 1988 by 30 retired members of President Ronald Reagan's security cabinet, to focus on the Chinese government's agenda in establishing new relations in small and poor countries like El Salvador.

Waller, who is also an academic, communications and conflict strategist, political analyst and co-founder of the group "Blue Team", made up of analysts and journalists dedicated to studying the actions of the Communist Party of China that pose a threat to the United States, pointed out that the President Bukele took advantage of former President Trump's lack of interest to buy time to strengthen his relationship with China, without the United States seeing it as a problem.

According to Waller, the Salvadoran president intends to keep his lies among US politicians and clean his image because he needs loans from the World Bank and the World Investment Fund to consolidate his alliance with China. And in addition, he points out that this nation is not the only one that has a certain interest in positioning itself in the Salvadoran territory.

Waller highlights the approach that the Salvadoran president has boasted with Qatar as another action that should concern the United States. Bukele's intentions are to gain more power with Chinese money and business, Waller said.

"He's going to get more from China or he's planning on getting more. If not, for El Salvador, at least for himself and He needs the United States to form a financial Bridge until he gets what he wants to get from China.”

What do you mean by financial bridge? How is this going to work?

Well, El Salvador had a lot of promise, but it never managed to turn itself into an export-oriented economy.

It ended up depending on “remesas” and international aid to make it as far as it's gone. And China, meanwhile wants to expand its influence globally, and replace the US imports, wherever it cand and use, either countries that are impoverished or countries that have corrupt governments to become strategic assets for China, which wants to become a trans-pacific naval power and so forth, in addition to being a global trading Giant and so it needs people like Bukele to make that happened.

Is this related with Bukele’s connection and ties with Venezuela, you have mentioned, or the approach with Nicaragua and what Bukele is doing with China?

I haven't followed Latin American politics like I used to, walking it up a long time ago. But the fact that Bukele is aligning with someone like Daniel Ortega instead of civilized leaders of the region just shows you where he intends to go on the surface.

The fact that he's double-dealing against his greatest sponsor, the United States, in order to get a better deal from the Chinese Communist Party shows where his attempt really is and shows where he wants to take El Salvador.

And what he’s going to do is to bring El Salvador into a death trap like so many other countries when they accepted the Chinese’s invitations to have Chinese built infrastructure volume and it ends up costing so much to build that infrastructure because Chinese won’t do it for free.

They provide advance loans for this but it's not using local labor, it's not using local companies, it's using Chinese labor, Chinese companies to build huge facilities that are not financially viable and then when the country cannot longer pay these unpayable debts, the Chinese take physical possession of that infrastructure.

Turning the country into a permanent vassal of China and this is where Bukele is taking El Salvador.

What is your interest in El Salvador’s affairs?

I was down there during the War. I spent a lot of time there if working with the counter Insurgency against the FMLN and so I know how Salvadorans fought so hard for freedom and I watched how they built the country up after the war and they are really turning it into a local strong promising economy and then it all started collapsing at Tony Saca and now you have Tony Sacco, 5.0 with Bukele.

You saw a charismatic and appealing looking Tony Saca who's running the country now.

Why is this a dictatorial action?

You have him with this judicial “golpe de Estado”, just had he's taking dictatorial powers to really commit crimes and build up a Criminal regime, he's taken away all checks, and balances that would have prevented El Salvador from losing its sovereignty.

That’s why you think he is more dangerous than the FMLN itself?

Because we always knew that the FMLN always was Communist, always will be Communists as long as it's named Farabundo Marti.

It's run by a bunch of old guys who made a profit from fighting their Wards but they were not taking the country anywhere and they had no economic future for the country. They had put in their home; they had tried to sell El Salvador to Hugo Chavez and his regime with the whole Alba Enterprise and that jail.

And so Bukele comes in and shows everybody whether you're left or right, you're looking for a fresh new face and looking for a new vision, making a young vision for the country. So you get this very appealing, Millennial becoming president and promising the world to everybody.

He needs to keep up this act and he's coming from the left. He's appealing to people from the right, especially in the United States. He's pretending to be a partner of the United States.

He is just a… He is going to robe El Salvador of its own future, because this China deal is putting the throne country into a terrible debt crisis like this never seen before and it will be able to recover from it.

At this point, where the relationship between El Salvador and The US are now, is there anything that Bukele could do to fix the break between, or even The US could do?

I think it's too late. He's totally untrustworthy. He's just becoming another caudillo of a very old-fashioned undesirable kind but he's doing it as a millennial caudillo and nobody can trust him.

Now think about how Taiwan helped El Salvador stay free and stay out of Soviet and Cuban control. In the 1980's Taiwan was important to training some of Salvador Nabis best officers and in helping provide a lot of other forms of assistance to El Salvador.

Now, you have a corrupt deal under the FMLN, which recognizes Taiwan in favor of communist China, and you have Bukele cementing that relationship. We know it was for corrupt reasons, I'm watching this from the China side.

We know it was all for corrupt reasons and it was not to save El Salvador’s national interest. And so, when you have this happening, Bukele has already gone to bed with the Chinese Communist Party. I don't know what he can do to resolve that aside from several of those relationships. I don’t see something else like him doing that though.

In 2019 Bukele came to the US, talked to people from The State Department, people from the Bureau of Western Hemisphere and he told them he would reconsider Taiwan’s relationships to honor the relationship with The US and he switched his mind…

Well, he didn’t change his mind. He lied when he said that he always intended to get close to Communist China, he was just trying to buy time. And if he knew how the Trump Administration was harsh against both illegal immigration and against communist China. So Bukele made that unusual step of coming out and saying, I also oppose illegal mass Migration of my citizens to the United States. I want to work with The United States to stop that and of course, that was music to Trump’s ears and to a lot of American conservatives who are against the illegal immigration

And so they gave him a free pass on China and they pretty much looked the other way while he was building up this relationship with the Chinese communist.

It is that why there is a sense that Bukele is still working with people from FMLN dome like Jose Luis Merino?

I’m watching this from the Chinese side but I still have a lot of friends in El Salvador, we still get a lot of information from up there and talk to people here in the US because of El Salvador's orientation toward China, that finally got them to pay more attention to what Bukele is doing.

But I understand how a president elected like he did has to have certain political relationships in the country. But the fact that he controls more than two-thirds of your Congress shows that he doesn't need to keep those relationships with the worst elements of the people who would have handed over El Salvador to Cuba, a long time ago.

He doesn't need to do that, but he's doing it anyway. And then he's lying to the United States and he's lying to people who have always been EL Salvador, at the very beginning. I was at the American Heritage Foundation when he spoke and I kept quiet because I wanted to just give him a chance, but at the same time, I was very skeptical of what he was doing, especially with Qatar also.

Is this related with Bukeles Islamic roots and the Muslim religious Bukele practices?

Why would it Islamism regime like Qatar have so much interest in El Salvador. It's really just a novelty item for the Emir of Qatar because any place named after The Savior, is going to be of immediate interest to a Wahhabi who wants to, eventually have his “reconquista” and so it's kind of like a souvenir for contact.

So, now you have the same Bukele family, which is the worst elements in the Arab Middle East and the worst elements in Asia all working together for a country that’s so tiny, why does it have any importance on the Big World state?

It has importance because it's so close to the United States and It has importance because El Salvador it's an access point for those regimes to not so much investment because on their scale very there's not, El Salvador’s not that large but for them to cause troubles outlines.

Is Bukele getting closer to Islamic groups because of that?

Yeah. They have their own mission, like any missionary, it’s their religious purpose to convert other people to whatever their religion is and the Emir of Qatar wants the have groups in the Americas, to spread his Wahhabi version of Islam and El Salvador surprise because of its name that’s a souvenir for the Emir of Qatar, who really has no friends in the Arab Middle East.

How could this affect El Salvador itself and the people from El Salvador?

I predicted that El Salvador would fall apart again in another civil war in maybe 10 years down the road but I predict it will happen.

Especially now, where nobody has any recourse to the lie anymore. If you have a president who's turned himself into an absolute dictator, even under the military government in El Salvador you still had relatively independent courts, you don't have that anymore.

And think how bad this will be, you fired all the “magistrados” and you took away their personal security, you're telling every other judge that you're going to risk being killed, if you displease me because I'll take away your personal security.

I felt so much safer in El Salvador during the war and I was up in San Miguel, in Cuscatlan and in Chalatenango and there were kind of rules virtual rules that you knew was generally that you were safe in certain areas not safe in other areas but now El Salvador's more dangerous than, during the war.

Taking away people's security just because of the issue of honest, legal decisions. I guess you with your corrupt cronies and imagine the terribleness of the dictatorship that he's putting in place right now.

So that's why I sounded the alarm on Bukele to alert Americans that this guy is a fraud, he's using our money to build a dictatorship while he builds ties to communist China, and he's going to mortgage the whole country out to the Chinese Communist Party.

What other countries are an example of this?

If you look at the other smaller countries, where China has done this. Look what happened to Sri Lanka and other places you find these countries and not get out with this.

So, can we say that Bukele played with Trump and some Republicans, that believed in him and thought that he was a good leader?

Yes. Yeah, he used his charm. He used his popularity; he used the the whole anti-illegal immigration position to charm Trump and a lot of Republicans. But if he stops the illegal migration into the United States and stops and actually did stop the whole underground economy of “remesas” your economy would collapse.

So how does he expect to pay for that? (to China). Of course, he was just lying. He wanted that “remesa” system to continue and he wanted more IMF and World Ban and The American Development Bank loans until such time, as he could finally make the deals that he wanted to do with China, which is desperate to take control of this hemisphere.

Is there anything that someone, a civil organization for example, could or should do to prevent the damage you are predicting?

Well, there are a few things. First, Salvadoran politics have become so much more factionalized than they were. Let's say right after the war long ago, where you had essentially then two maybe three political parties, but they were still pretty much united.

Then you had… but now you have even people who were on the non-Marxist side are all factionalized, fighting all of them themselves. So you had 20 solid years of ARENA, then you had incredible economic growth, incredible economic opportunity but then with the rise of somebody like Tony Saca, the ARENA leadership was such that they could not find a younger appealing person to lead the party.

But then you had so much finding on the anti-marxist that allowed, the not only FMLN’s victory but they really a destruction of the of the long leftists majority of the country.

And so, a populist, like Bukele could come out of the inside of the FMLN and get a lot of popular support, the way he did incredibly using his savvy younger, you know, social media, presence, as well as his personality, but also to get a lot of Americans support because he hasn't done in English and I don't really know of other Salvadoran groups who take the trouble to inform and the world in English and what's happening.

I see it in Spanish but it's too. It's not, it's not quite the same thing. I think if we had communicated to the world public in English about what's happening, it would make it a lot easier.

Who is responsible for what is going on in El Salvador? Is this the US’s fault, is the FMLN’s fault is ARENA’s fault, who’s fault is?

Is the Salvadoran people’s fault, because they voted for him, right? But you know, all of us have voted for people that we wouldn’t vote for.

It is the US fault for continuing to support this nonsense and really front, you know, so much of our state department. anyway, USAID really loves the left wing social agenda for complete rejection of traditional values, complete rejection of free enterprise and of national sovereignty and to make all the countries of the world our goal was kind of control, they really loved that and they promote that, and they push that.

And for years, I've been out working people in El Salvador and other places to have them reject these types of us and EU. and other foreign assistance because they're trying to take away the sovereignty of the country. They're trying to take away the character of your people and the future generations of your country and they say, well we need it, we need it to

What El Salvador has done since the 1980s. is developed a well fair statement mentality where they feel like the country can subsist without foreign substance rather than fix the system that they have.

Because it's such a small country in reality, Global turns should be easy to fix but it hasn't been fixed or when it was being fixed it's been pulled apart. After the war It was so optimistic and exciting, everyone was pulling together to build something new for El Salvador and to turn the country into a real tiny Powerhouse and the tiny size country became a big Powerhouse far beyond its actual numbers and to her to be a model for the whole region. And they blew it.

Can El Salvador still be a model for the region?

The first thing is to stop this advancement of the country toward China because El Salvador will never recover from that and they will prosper for 10 or 20 years and then, El Salvador will be at war with itself again.

Is the appointment of former ambassador Jean Manes, as charge d'affaires in El Salvador, a message for Bukele and his allies, which dictates that the United States will not continue in this confrontational game?

I thought Kamala Harris, for example, was very surprised when she came out, criticizing Bukele. The US knows how to manage El Salvador really well, obviously, El Salvador it’s been neglected for many years from the US attention. So, things that have been on autopilot for such a long time and American conservatives have sort of Forgotten because El Salvador hasn't been causing problems for anybody but now with this move toward China, there's going to be a lot of backlash.

Backlashes for who, for the country, for the people?

Well, not against people because we really like him here. We could, you know, the Salvadorans have the best work ethic probably in the world and we benefited a lot from this. I really love El Salvador but it's you know.. El Salvador has been a net benefit you've got Salvadorans serving in every part of our society as never before.

So, the backlash would be against the Salvadorans government at leadership and, because we all know that the business community is going to end up agreeing with Bukele because they're going to be making a lot of money off of these dirty deals with China.

And that's really going to happen so I would not be surprised.

Are you talking about the private sector, businessmen from the private sector in El Salvador?

The private sector, yeah. The private sector will, you can depend on them to go where the money goes and not where the just Justice goes with few exceptions.

They haven't made any noise against this so far as much. As far as I know and once a family like Kriete is on board you can see so many others are going to do the same thing.

Many people had talked about US sanctions for El Salvador. What the US should do, what these sanctions could be?

What I want to do is I want to sanction those of those, including the private sector people and make it impossible for them to get visas to come to the United States and make it impossible for their family members to get US visas, as well as anybody tied to Bukele.

So that's going to be something that I think should be done, activity sooner rather than later before it's too late.