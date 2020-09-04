US ambassador downplays negotiations with gangs

The US ambassador in El Salvador recommended not to focus on how the decrease was achieved, but to work on maintaining it.

"We want to think that the reduction in violence that has occurred in El Salvador is due to the cooperation the United States has with the country," was the response of the United States Ambassador, Ronald Johnson, after he was asked what is the reason why there has been a decrease in homicides in the country.

An investigation by digital newspaper El Faro concluded that there have been negotiations between the government and the MS-13 gang and as a result of these homicides have decreased. The gang in question has been classified by the United States as a transnational terrorist organization.

From the diplomatic's perspective, the cooperation between the security authorities of his country and the Salvadoran ones facilitates the reduction of criminal activity in both countries.

"Estados Unidos apoya democracias fuertes que respetan la separación de poderes", dice @USAmbSV cuando se le pregunta si peligra la ayuda que da la MCC a El Salvador a raíz de eventos como el #9F o los desafíos del GOES a la @SalaCnalSV. pic.twitter.com/ZexS7it3ud — LPGPolitica (@LPGPolitica) September 4, 2020

“As in many cases, we can debate why these numbers have dropped but we know that the numbers have dropped and that includes many violent crimes here in El Salvador. We have from our embassy different law enforcement and these include the FBI who is working shoulder to shoulder with their Salvadoran counterparts to make sure these numbers are kept low; and we hope that this will make the lives of Salvadorans, the lives of Americans better both here in the country and in the United States for everyone, including the security of the media”, Johnson said.

He added that the focus should not be on how the decrease was achieved, but rather on maintaining it and working to create jobs.

"We can continue to discuss why crime numbers have dropped but what is important is that these numbers are low and what we need to do is create these jobs so we can move forward and keep moving forward", Johnson added.

