8 cosas que tienes que saber de la explosiva hija de Myrka Dellanos

Alexa Dellanos es una de las mujeres más sexys de Instagram.
Enlace copiado
La hija de la presentadora Myrka Dellanos es bastante exuberante y muy diferente a su madre, a quien siempre se le ha visto con un estilo muy recatado, sobre todo cuando conducía el programa de Univisión, Primer Impacto.

La explosiva Alexa Dellanos generalmente no deja nada a la imaginación y se esfuerza por demostrar sus encantos, que podrían infartar a cualquiera de sus seguidores.

Sin embargo, hay detalles que no se conocen a simple vista, por lo que te enlistamos algunos "facts" que quizá pasaste por alto, si ya sabías quien era:

1. Se inyecta la cara. Hace dos días publicó un video con el procedimiento de relleno facial que le realizan. "A mí me gusta! Pruébenlo y luego me cuentan!", hace la invitación a sus seguidores.

 
 

✨ NOTE: I am still very swollen in this video! This is NOT how my lips will look. This was is all filmed a few hours after the procedure. ✨ After months of searching for something to eliminate the appearance of my under-eye dark circles, I finally found the amazing @DrJohnMichaelThomassen who not only corrected my dark under-eye circles but also added a little filler to my lips for a more plump look. Dr. Thomassen used Restylane Silk under my eyes during this non-surgical procedure that lasted only 15 minutes. I could hardly feel a thing. Then, he enhanced my lips with Juviderm XL. There is no down time for this procedure. I was able to apply makeup immediately after the doctor finished injecting me, even though as you can see, I'm still a little swollen. But the swelling usually goes down a few days after the procedure. If you're interested in visiting Dr. Thomassen in Miami, make sure to call his office and mention my name for $100 any fillers over $500! PS - If you have any questions regarding either one or these procedures, ask me in the comment section and I'll get back to you. xo #AlexaDellanos #DrJohnMichaelThomassen #LipInjections #Fillers #MiamiPlasticSurgery

A post shared by ALEXA DELLANOS (@alexadellanos) on


 
 

Hola mis amores! Muchos de ustedes me están preguntando sobre mis labios y aquí está la respuesta: Deben saber que en el momento que te inyectan los labios están inflamados y puede lucir exagerado pero no se quedan así! Recuerden que el aumento que yo me hago NO es permanente, sola dura 6 meses hasta un año. Luego, en 2 días después de la inyección los labios lucen naturales y solo se queda un look de labios más jugosos. Amigos y amigas, para los gustos se hicieron los colores y muchos jóvenes y no tan jóvenes se hacen este procedimiento. Créanme, yo conozco a mucha gente, hombres y mujeres en Hollywood que se lo hacen cada 6 meses religiosamente. A mi me gusta! Pruébalo y luego me cuentan! Recuerden siempre ir a un médico que sea "Board Certified" (mi médico es el mejor, @DrJohnMichaelThomassen) y jamás te inyectes algo permanente en los labios! Besos y abrazos xo

A post shared by ALEXA DELLANOS (@alexadellanos) on


2. Es vegana desde hace un año, según ella misma asegura. "Todavía puedo comer comidas deliciosas sin consumir productos animales", dice, debajo de una publicación de unos cupcakes veganos.

 

3. Tiene un estilo a lo Kardashian. Desde sus poses hasta el maquillaje y vestuario que utiliza. ¿No crees que también tiene cierta similitud física?
 
 

I'm absolutely obsessed with my 'Jourdan Pants' & 'Luella Bandeau' from @MeshkiBoutique. I could live in this set.

A post shared by ALEXA DELLANOS (@alexadellanos) on


 


4. Es modelo y actriz. Ha colaborado con lugares de venta de ropa como Haute Glam Boutique, de Miami, y ha trabajado con Telemundo y Televisa Deportes.
 

5. Su color favorito es el negro, según indicó en la descripción de la fotografía de abajo. Viste mucha ropa de ese color.
 


6. Antes tenía el cabello teñido de rubio y resaltaban más sus ojos color miel. También utiliza extensiones.
 
 

It's hotter than the 6 in the summer.

A post shared by ALEXA DELLANOS (@alexadellanos) on



7. Tiene una amorosa relación con su mamá. Se refiere a ella como "mi todo".
 
 

My everything. I love you.

A post shared by ALEXA DELLANOS (@alexadellanos) on



8. Utiliza productos para broncearse artificialmente.
 

