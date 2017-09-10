8 cosas que tienes que saber de la explosiva hija de Myrka Dellanos

✨ NOTE: I am still very swollen in this video! This is NOT how my lips will look. This was is all filmed a few hours after the procedure. ✨ After months of searching for something to eliminate the appearance of my under-eye dark circles, I finally found the amazing @DrJohnMichaelThomassen who not only corrected my dark under-eye circles but also added a little filler to my lips for a more plump look. Dr. Thomassen used Restylane Silk under my eyes during this non-surgical procedure that lasted only 15 minutes. I could hardly feel a thing. Then, he enhanced my lips with Juviderm XL. There is no down time for this procedure. I was able to apply makeup immediately after the doctor finished injecting me, even though as you can see, I'm still a little swollen. But the swelling usually goes down a few days after the procedure. If you're interested in visiting Dr. Thomassen in Miami, make sure to call his office and mention my name for $100 any fillers over $500! PS - If you have any questions regarding either one or these procedures, ask me in the comment section and I'll get back to you. xo #AlexaDellanos #DrJohnMichaelThomassen #LipInjections #Fillers #MiamiPlasticSurgery
Hola mis amores! Muchos de ustedes me están preguntando sobre mis labios y aquí está la respuesta: Deben saber que en el momento que te inyectan los labios están inflamados y puede lucir exagerado pero no se quedan así! Recuerden que el aumento que yo me hago NO es permanente, sola dura 6 meses hasta un año. Luego, en 2 días después de la inyección los labios lucen naturales y solo se queda un look de labios más jugosos. Amigos y amigas, para los gustos se hicieron los colores y muchos jóvenes y no tan jóvenes se hacen este procedimiento. Créanme, yo conozco a mucha gente, hombres y mujeres en Hollywood que se lo hacen cada 6 meses religiosamente. A mi me gusta! Pruébalo y luego me cuentan! Recuerden siempre ir a un médico que sea "Board Certified" (mi médico es el mejor, @DrJohnMichaelThomassen) y jamás te inyectes algo permanente en los labios! Besos y abrazos xo
