Ashley Graham, la curvilínea modelo de talla grande, embarazada y ligerita de ropas para Vogue

La sexy modelo presumió desde los brazos de su esposo sus nuevas curvas y desnuda...
La bella modelo Ashley Graham compartió en Instagram una imagen de su embarazo, el cual parece estar ya en sus últimas semanas. Pero lo hizo de una manera muy particular para la revista Vogue.
Ashley aparece en los brazos de su esposo Justin Ervin, quien además, según reveló la ha acompañado amorosamente en todo este proceso de gestación. Pero la imagen no solo muestra el amor que se tienen como pareja, sino los cambios que el embarazo ha hecho en su cuerpo.
Graham siempre ha sido una mujer de curvas, pero estas han aumentado considerablemente su tamaño en estos meses de gestación. Pero no por esto ha perdido su belleza, encanto y capacidad de demostrar que no le importan las medidas, y que no está sometida a los rígidos estándares de belleza que reinan en Hollywood.
Con esta imagen que forma parte del interior de la revista Vogue, la actriz agradece así tanto al medio como a su amado esposo:
"Cuando veo esta imagen, me emociono mucho, porque este momento se siente más grande que yo. Es indicativo de toda nuestra relación: mi esposo @mrjustinervin me apoyó SIEMPRE desde el primer día. Estoy tan abrumada ante tanta dicha, y tan llena de gratitud porque estamos haciendo esto juntos Gracias Gracias Gracias @voguemagazine".
When I look at this picture, I get so emotional because this moment feels bigger than me. It’s indicative of our entire relationship - my husband @mrjustinervin supporting me ALWAYS from day one. I’m overwhelmed with so much joy and filled with such gratitude that we are doing this together �� Thank You Thank You Thank You @voguemagazine
Esta es la entera portada de la famosa revista con Ashely Graham.
The only thing more exciting than seeing your wife and son on the cover of @voguemagazine is being able to hold them up through the process. I could not be prouder of @ashleygraham and I couldn’t be more excited to share the fruit of our marriage in such a regal way and on such a momentous platform. A huge thank you to @voguemagazine for the platform, @jonathanvanmeter for the article, and @annieleibovitz For the incredible work of art. I’m beyond honored and humbled. 20/20 is going to be an incredible year.
