Ashley Graham, la curvilínea modelo de talla grande, embarazada y ligerita de ropas para Vogue

La bella modelo Ashley Graham compartió en Instagram una imagen de su embarazo, el cual parece estar ya en sus últimas semanas. Pero lo hizo de una manera muy particular para la revista Vogue.

Ashley aparece en los brazos de su esposo Justin Ervin, quien además, según reveló la ha acompañado amorosamente en todo este proceso de gestación. Pero la imagen no solo muestra el amor que se tienen como pareja, sino los cambios que el embarazo ha hecho en su cuerpo.

Graham siempre ha sido una mujer de curvas, pero estas han aumentado considerablemente su tamaño en estos meses de gestación. Pero no por esto ha perdido su belleza, encanto y capacidad de demostrar que no le importan las medidas, y que no está sometida a los rígidos estándares de belleza que reinan en Hollywood.

Con esta imagen que forma parte del interior de la revista Vogue, la actriz agradece así tanto al medio como a su amado esposo:

"Cuando veo esta imagen, me emociono mucho, porque este momento se siente más grande que yo. Es indicativo de toda nuestra relación: mi esposo @mrjustinervin me apoyó SIEMPRE desde el primer día. Estoy tan abrumada ante tanta dicha, y tan llena de gratitud porque estamos haciendo esto juntos Gracias Gracias Gracias @voguemagazine".

Esta es la entera portada de la famosa revista con Ashely Graham.



