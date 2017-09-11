Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Farándula

Farándula

Así celebró Beyoncé la noticia de su embarazo de gemelos

La galería fotográfica de la cantante fue publicada en su cuenta de Instagram, un día después de confirmar que está embarazada de gemelos.
Enlace copiado
Así celebró Beyoncé la noticia de su embarazo de gemelos

Así celebró Beyoncé la noticia de su embarazo de gemelos

Enlace copiado
La cantante estadounidense Beyoncé publicó este día una serie de fotografías en su cuenta de Instagram para celebrar su embarazo de gemelos, el cual fue confirmado el día de ayer. “Queremos compartir nuestra felicidad y amor. Hemos sido bendecidos al doble. Estamos increíblemente agradecidos que nuestra familia crezca de manera doble y queremos agradecer sus buenos deseos”, publicó ayer la cantante siempre en su Instagram personal para anunciar la noticia.

Las fotografías también fueron retomadas por cuentas de fanáticos de Beyoncé alrededor del mundo, lo que terminó por viralizar las postales y darle un toque más especial a la noticia dada por la exitosa cantante.

Lea también: Conoce la sorpresa que reveló Beyoncé sobre su embarazo

La galería fotográfica cuenta con imágenes de Beyoncé, quien utiliza un velo transparente y deja al descubierto su vientre en estado de embarazo,  posando en diversos escenarios, muchos de ellos icónicos a los videoclips de sus más grandes éxitos musicales. Además, su hija, Blue Ivy Carter, el acompaña en algunas de las postales.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, de 35 años, está casada con el rapero Jay-Z desde 2008, será madre por segunda vez en los próximos meses, siendo una de las noticias más esperadas de este 2017 en el mundo de los espectáculos. 

Tags:

  • beyoncé

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter