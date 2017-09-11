Así celebró Beyoncé la noticia de su embarazo de gemelos

Too adorable pic.twitter.com/CixXe8T0xv— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) 2 de febrero de 2017
Beyoncé & Blue (and the twins) pic.twitter.com/klBfjgB34L— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) 2 de febrero de 2017
Beyoncé posing underwater pic.twitter.com/XWFqbRTsM1— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) 2 de febrero de 2017
A photoshoot! pic.twitter.com/DagUub9sJF— Beyoncé Australia (@BeyonceAUS) 2 de febrero de 2017
Breathtaking pic.twitter.com/w6wfBejHI3— Beyoncé Australia (@BeyonceAUS) 2 de febrero de 2017
Beyoncé's maternity shoot pic.twitter.com/8RMrz0HD3V— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) 2 de febrero de 2017
I have just been alerted to the fact that there are more photos on Beyonce's website (thank you @sillyolddaniel). pic.twitter.com/04PCEG4sFT— Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) 2 de febrero de 2017
Comentarios