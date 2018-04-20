Así reaccionaron algunos famosos al enterarse de la muerte de Avicii

Avicii, quien encontró éxito en la radio pop y se presentaba ante sus fervientes admiradores del mundo con giras abarrotadas murió hoy a los 28 años, en Mascate, Omán. El dj fue encontrado sin vida.
“Con profundo dolor anunciamos la pérdida de Tim Bergling, conocido como Avicii", señaló en un comunicado la publicista Diana Baron. “La familia está devastada y le pedimos a todos respetar su necesidad de privacidad en este momento difícil. No se harán otras declaraciones”, señala la misiva.
Al enterarse de la noticia sus colegas en el mundo de la música comenzaron a postear sus muestras de tristeza y de sorpresa.
Madonna:
Jared Leto:
@avicii showed us the possibilities of life, rather than its limitations. He reminded us how kindness is more powerful than ego. And his relentless hard work, talent and determination touched the world. He inspired a generation of musicians who will follow the path he blazed and they will take these lessons and do the same. Rest In Peace brother. ������
Imagine Dragons
David Guetta:
Tiesto:
Steve Aoki
Martin Garrix
Skrillex:
The remix I did of Levels hasn’t left my set since I mad it back in 2011. All though we weren’t “close friends” I feel this deep sadness through the connection we had through this song. Tim was a truly a genius and an innovator, yet sensitive and humble. This industry can be rough and from a far I saw it take a tole on him. I just wish I could have hugged him more and told him it would be okay .You’re music will forever be apart of mine and so many other lives. Maybe that’s the closest thing we have to immortality. I really hope you’re essence , wherever it may be in the universe is now at piece. And if in some miracle you can see this , I hope you know that as long as human beings are alive on this planet , you will forever remain an inspiration. Thank you Tim. RIP
Diplo:
You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar �� I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim
