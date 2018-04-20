Así reaccionaron algunos famosos al enterarse de la muerte de Avicii

@avicii showed us the possibilities of life, rather than its limitations. He reminded us how kindness is more powerful than ego. And his relentless hard work, talent and determination touched the world. He inspired a generation of musicians who will follow the path he blazed and they will take these lessons and do the same. Rest In Peace brother. ������

