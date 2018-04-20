Kiosko LPG

Farándula El dj falleció en Omán

Así reaccionaron algunos famosos al enterarse de la muerte de Avicii

Avicii, quien se presentaba ante sus fervientes admiradores del mundo con giras abarrotadas y encontró éxito en la radio pop, murió hoy, sorpresivamente, a los 28 años.
 
Avicii falleció este día en Omán, aún se desconoce la causa oficial.

“Con profundo dolor anunciamos la pérdida de Tim Bergling, conocido como Avicii", señaló en un comunicado la publicista Diana Baron. “La familia está devastada y le pedimos a todos respetar su necesidad de privacidad en este momento difícil. No se harán otras declaraciones”, señala la misiva.

Al enterarse de la noticia sus colegas en el mundo de la música comenzaron a postear sus muestras de tristeza y de sorpresa. 

Madonna:

 

So Sad....... So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. �� Gone too Soon.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

 Jared Leto:

Imagine Dragons

 

 David Guetta:

 

Tiesto: 

 

Words can not describe how I feel right now..I am gonna miss you brother ❤️

A post shared by Tiësto (@tiesto) on

 Steve Aoki

 

My brother. I miss u

A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on

Martin Garrix

 Skrillex:

Diplo:

 

