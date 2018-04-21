Avicii: ex novias del DJ sueco lo despiden con emotivos mensajes en Instagram

Emily Goldberg y Raquel Bettencourt, jóvenes que sostuvieron en el pasado romances con el fallecido artista, lamentaron su deceso en Instagram.
Dos de las ex parejas de Avicii recordaron con emotivos mensajes al fallecido DJ en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.
La primera en recurrir a la red social para destacar las virtudes del artista sueco y lamentar su pronta partida fue Emily Goldberg, joven que estuvo con él entre el 2011 y el 2013, años en los que la carrera de Avicii se catapultó a nivel internacional.
En su publicación en Instagram, Goldberg contó que Tim Bergling, verdadero nombre del DJ, le escribió el tema "Don't Give Up On Us (Enough Is Enough)", cuya letra dice: "Vamos, nena, no te rindas con nosotros. Elígeme y te mostraré lo que es el amor".
“Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real �� #ripavicii #avicii @avicii
"En los dos años que estuvimos juntos, Tim fue mi confidente, mi mejor amigo. No puedo ahora creer que nunca más veré su rostro otra vez. Las memorias se me juntan", dijo la mujer, quien culminó su texto citando la letra del tema "Wake Me Up" de Avicii: "Despiértenme cuando todo esto haya terminado y nada de lo que pasó sea real".
Raquel Bettencourt, quizá la más mediática de las relaciones que tuvo Avicii, también compartió su pesar en Instagram.
La modelo dijo tener el "corazón roto" y compartió algunas fotografías del tiempo que compartió con el DJ.
My heart is broken. Tim, It Feels like it was just yesterday when we were inseparable. We talked and laughed till the sunrise. It was us against the world. Memories to last a lifetime. Through all of our ups and downs I wanted nothing more than to make sure you were healthy and happy and be there for you every step of the way. Give you life, something to look forward to, but the universe had different plans for us. I know how hard you struggled and tried. I tried everything I could. Thank you for showing me and teaching me what true love feels like. Taking me along with you through your journey. The bond, and connection we shared was so pure and real, I don’t think it ever really truly broke. It has always been and will always be in my heart forever. It was far too soon for you, so gifted and so special. You were the biggest part of my life and played a huge role, I will forever cherish those moments. I just wanted you to know that I never stopped loving you. I find comfort knowing that Tim's music touched the lives of billions, and that his spirit and memory will live on in all of our hearts forever. My condolences to his amazing family through this hard time, my heart is with them. Thank you to all my family and friends for the kind loving messages, and support. Rest In Peace beautiful Angel ❤️ I will never forget you. Love Raqattack ❤️��
"Tim, parece que fue ayer cuando éramos inseparables. Hablábamos y nos reíamos hasta el amanecer. Éramos tú y yo contra el mundo. Con altos y bajos, yo solo quise que estuvieras sano y que fueras feliz. Yo quería estar siempre para ti, pero el universo tenía otros planes para nosotros", escribió Bettencourt en Instagram.
Avicii, de 28 años, fue hallado muerto el viernes en Omán, a donde había viajado como turista. Avicii fue uno de los primeros DJ en lograr una amplia popularidad cuando la música electrónica pasó en la última década de las discotecas al Top 40 de la radio.
El sueco quedó clasificado en dos ocasiones en la tercera posición de los mejores SJs del mundo, en 2012 y 2013, según "DJ Magazine", referencia en la materia.
