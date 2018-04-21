Avicii: ex novias del DJ sueco lo despiden con emotivos mensajes en Instagram

Dos de las ex parejas de Avicii recordaron con emotivos mensajes al fallecido DJ en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.

La primera en recurrir a la red social para destacar las virtudes del artista sueco y lamentar su pronta partida fue Emily Goldberg, joven que estuvo con él entre el 2011 y el 2013, años en los que la carrera de Avicii se catapultó a nivel internacional.

En su publicación en Instagram, Goldberg contó que Tim Bergling, verdadero nombre del DJ, le escribió el tema "Don't Give Up On Us (Enough Is Enough)", cuya letra dice: "Vamos, nena, no te rindas con nosotros. Elígeme y te mostraré lo que es el amor".

"En los dos años que estuvimos juntos, Tim fue mi confidente, mi mejor amigo. No puedo ahora creer que nunca más veré su rostro otra vez. Las memorias se me juntan", dijo la mujer, quien culminó su texto citando la letra del tema "Wake Me Up" de Avicii: "Despiértenme cuando todo esto haya terminado y nada de lo que pasó sea real".

Raquel Bettencourt, quizá la más mediática de las relaciones que tuvo Avicii, también compartió su pesar en Instagram.

La modelo dijo tener el "corazón roto" y compartió algunas fotografías del tiempo que compartió con el DJ.

"Tim, parece que fue ayer cuando éramos inseparables. Hablábamos y nos reíamos hasta el amanecer. Éramos tú y yo contra el mundo. Con altos y bajos, yo solo quise que estuvieras sano y que fueras feliz. Yo quería estar siempre para ti, pero el universo tenía otros planes para nosotros", escribió Bettencourt en Instagram.

Avicii, de 28 años, fue hallado muerto el viernes en Omán, a donde había viajado como turista. Avicii fue uno de los primeros DJ en lograr una amplia popularidad cuando la música electrónica pasó en la última década de las discotecas al Top 40 de la radio.

El sueco quedó clasificado en dos ocasiones en la tercera posición de los mejores SJs del mundo, en 2012 y 2013, según "DJ Magazine", referencia en la materia.