Bella Thorne ahora se presenta como un sensual ángel, con botas altas y minivestido

La actriz ha comenzado sus proyectos para este año

Por La OpiniónLA

El año pasado, la actriz Bella Thorne dio a conocer los múltiples logros que había conseguido a nivel profesional, y en 2020 parece que va por más, sin dejar de lado el presumir su cuerpo en sensuales imágenes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s talk about it ����

Una publicación compartida por BELLA (@bellathorne) el

Ahora, la ex estrella de Disney se lució en varias fotografías que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, que la muestran usando alas de ángel, un minivestido en color negro y botas altas con correas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finally I let them put an edit ��

Una publicación compartida por BELLA (@bellathorne) el

Al parecer éste será un año muy productivo para Bella, pues se estrenará la serie "Paradise city", además de seis películas en las que lleva un rol estelar. Ella podría regresar a su faceta como directora de cortos para adultos, pues obtuvo resultados positivos en su debut.

