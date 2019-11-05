Como un ángel o como una diabla, ¡no importa!: Becky G como nunca la has visto

La cantante ha compartido una colección de atrevidas fotos
Becky G obtuvo muy buenas críticas en su faceta como conductora de la entrega de los MTV EMAs, donde pudo deleitar a sus fans con muchos reveladores atuendos. Pero no ha olvidado su lado sensual para posar con el mínimo de ropa y seguir promocionando su álbum Mala santa.
Becky acaba de aparecer en la revista Galore y modeló en varios sesiones fotográficas, que la muestran tanto con un traje de baño blanco, como con un pequeñísimo bikini y también como una chica mala, con todo y llamas de fondo.
It just felt right. Basically the concept behind Mala Santa is the angel that can be bad. I feel like growing up in the industry at such a young age and then transitioning into a woman in front of the world isn't necessarily always the easiest transition to experience. So everyone saw this angelic sweetheart side of me and then were like, "woah! She's sexy, she's badass, she's killing it" and at first it was a little bit hard for people and now they understand that there are both sides of me.
������'���� ���� ���� ������������������ ������, ���� ���� ��������������, ������'���� �������� ������ ������ �������� �������� ���� �������� ��������! @iambeckyg Photography + Creative Direction @princeandjacob #santanicopandemonium #beckyg #latina #latinx #salmahayek #dusktilldawn #robertrodriguez
Hmm…to just be yourself and have fun. I feel like I really embraced those two sides of me growing up. The really feminine side but also the tomboy side. So I would say just be yourself and don't try too hard to keep up with the trends because trends come and go but authenticity should always stay.
