Como un ángel o como una diabla, ¡no importa!: Becky G como nunca la has visto

La cantante ha compartido una colección de atrevidas fotos

Por La OpiniónLA

Becky G obtuvo muy buenas críticas en su faceta como conductora de la entrega de los MTV EMAs, donde pudo deleitar a sus fans con muchos reveladores atuendos. Pero no ha olvidado su lado sensual para posar con el mínimo de ropa y seguir promocionando su álbum Mala santa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Si tú me llamas... �� #MTVEMA

A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) on

Becky acaba de aparecer en la revista Galore y modeló en varios sesiones fotográficas, que la muestran tanto con un traje de baño blanco, como con un pequeñísimo bikini y también como una chica mala, con todo y llamas de fondo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wow esta preciosa @iambeckyg

A post shared by Marta, i am a beaster ����✌ (@beckyg_beasters_club) on

 
 
 

