Como un ángel o como una diabla, ¡no importa!: Becky G como nunca la has visto

It just felt right. Basically the concept behind Mala Santa is the angel that can be bad. I feel like growing up in the industry at such a young age and then transitioning into a woman in front of the world isn't necessarily always the easiest transition to experience. So everyone saw this angelic sweetheart side of me and then were like, "woah! She's sexy, she's badass, she's killing it" and at first it was a little bit hard for people and now they understand that there are both sides of me. @iambeckyg #malasanta Photography + Creative Direction @princeandjacob #beckyg #latinx #latina #mermaid

