Critican a Thalía y todo por escribir en inglés [+FOTO]

I’m so grateful that Sabrina got the quality care she needed when she was born. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and others who helped!!! Millions of mothers around the world don’t have the same support. A staggering 7,000 newborn babies die a day, most from preventable causes. Every one of these deaths is tragic, especially because most could have been prevented with basic fixes like clean water, good nutrition, and affordable, quality healthcare provided by well-trained doctors, nurses and midwives. No parent deserves the heartbreak of losing a child - especially when adequate care exists. Together, we can change this. Sign and share @UNICEF’s petition today. Babies’ lives depend on it. Link in my bio. / ¡Apoya a #UNICEF en esta campaña para ayudar a bebés y sus mamás en países en desarrollo! Info en el enlace en mi bio. �������� #EveryChildALIVE

A post shared by Thalia (@thalia) on Feb 21, 2018 at 5:47pm PST