Dayanara Torres: “Les cuento la triste noticia de que tengo cáncer”

La reina de belleza y actriz Dayanara Torres esta tarde abrió su corazón a sus seguidores de Instagram para compartirles una triste noticia. Padece cáncer de piel y está esperando saber qué tipo de tratamiento seguirá para combatirlo.

Según expresó la puertorriqueña en un video de Instagram, la sospecha inició a raíz de un sospechoso lunar que le apareció atrás de su rodilla -y aunque la parte han sido removidas las partes donde se ha corrido- deben seguir los tratamientos.

“Quiero decirles que yo estoy bien, estoy fuerte. Mis hijos bien aunque con mucho, mucho miedo. Pero saben qué tienen una mamá guerrera, que no se rinde, que me levanto de todas y me levanto más fuerte”, dijo la Miss Universo 1993. La publicación la acompañó con el hastag #SoyGuerrera para, a su ves, brindar apoyo a todas las personas que viven su misma situación.