Dayanara Torres: “Les cuento la triste noticia de que tengo cáncer”

La reina de belleza y actriz Dayanara Torres esta tarde abrió su corazón a sus seguidores de Instagram para compartirles una triste noticia. Padece cáncer de piel y está esperando saber qué tipo de tratamiento seguirá para combatirlo.
Según expresó la puertorriqueña en un video de Instagram, la sospecha inició a raíz de un sospechoso lunar que le apareció atrás de su rodilla -y aunque la parte han sido removidas las partes donde se ha corrido- deben seguir los tratamientos.
“Quiero decirles que yo estoy bien, estoy fuerte. Mis hijos bien aunque con mucho, mucho miedo. Pero saben qué tienen una mamá guerrera, que no se rinde, que me levanto de todas y me levanto más fuerte”, dijo la Miss Universo 1993. La publicación la acompañó con el hastag #SoyGuerrera para, a su ves, brindar apoyo a todas las personas que viven su misma situación.
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us... our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. �� Today I have some sad news... I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. �� My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself... after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. ���� �� I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control... My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! �� But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you... PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked... I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwarenes
