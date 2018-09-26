Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Farándula

Farándula Sus bíceps sí dan envidia

Después de ver los tonificados brazos de Jennifer López, seguro te darán ganas de volver al gimnasio [+FOTO]

Después de ver los tonificados brazos de Jennifer López, seguro te darán ganas de volver al gimnasio, porque lucen espectaculares.

Enlace copiado
Fotos: Instagram @JLo

Fotos: Instagram @JLo

Enlace copiado

Definitivamente, Jennifer López está pasando su mejor momento en todos los ámbitos:  laboral, sentimental y físicamente y lo está dejando claro en cada post que hace en sus redes sociales.  Por ejemplo, esta mañana ha dejado boca abierta a todos sus seguidores al mostrar sus tonificados brazos. 

“Sintiéndome como una súper mujer después del espectáculo de esta noche. Cuando comencé esta carrera pensé 'Oh Dios mío, 15 espectáculos en 27 días es mucho…', pero me hice una promesa de que en vez de dejar que me agotara, sería aún más fuerte al final", escribió la cantante en la foto donde aparece mostrando su brazo como sinónimo de fuerza.

Pero JLo continúo: “Trabajaré y estaré en la mejor forma de mi vida. Hubo momentos en los que estaba cansada y había viajes en los que tenía que encajar los entrenamientos como pude… ¡y ya sólo nos quedan 3 shows! Y estoy viviendo muchas emociones pero sobre todo me siento fuerte, feliz y agradecida". 

Tags:

  • Jennifer Lopez
  • JLo

Lee también

Comentarios