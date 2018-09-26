Después de ver los tonificados brazos de Jennifer López, seguro te darán ganas de volver al gimnasio [+FOTO]

Después de ver los tonificados brazos de Jennifer López, seguro te darán ganas de volver al gimnasio, porque lucen espectaculares.
Definitivamente, Jennifer López está pasando su mejor momento en todos los ámbitos: laboral, sentimental y físicamente y lo está dejando claro en cada post que hace en sus redes sociales. Por ejemplo, esta mañana ha dejado boca abierta a todos sus seguidores al mostrar sus tonificados brazos.
“Sintiéndome como una súper mujer después del espectáculo de esta noche. Cuando comencé esta carrera pensé 'Oh Dios mío, 15 espectáculos en 27 días es mucho…', pero me hice una promesa de que en vez de dejar que me agotara, sería aún más fuerte al final", escribió la cantante en la foto donde aparece mostrando su brazo como sinónimo de fuerza.
Pero JLo continúo: “Trabajaré y estaré en la mejor forma de mi vida. Hubo momentos en los que estaba cansada y había viajes en los que tenía que encajar los entrenamientos como pude… ¡y ya sólo nos quedan 3 shows! Y estoy viviendo muchas emociones pero sobre todo me siento fuerte, feliz y agradecida".
Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot... but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it...I will work out and be in the best shape of my life... There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could... but here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!! #allihavefinal15 #3showstogo #we’renotdoneyet #letsgoooo #makepromisestoyourselfandkeepthem
Comentarios