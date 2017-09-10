Doctor Mike, el “médico sexy”, estará en El Salvador (+FOTOS)

Kiosko LPG

En una publicación de su cuenta de Instagram, el “Doctor Mike”, popularmente conocido por su atractivo físico, confirmó que visitará El Salvador en una misión benéfica.
“Anuncio muy emocionado que estoy dirigiéndome a El Salvador con Americares en una misión médica voluntaria de 2 semanas”. Con esta frase y una de sus típicas fotografías, el Doctor Mike, mejor conocido como “el médico sexy”, anunció que formará parte de una misión benéfica que se llevará a cabo en El Salvador a través de la organización humanitaria Americares.

Doctor Mike confirmó que “allí voy a ser capaz de pasar tiempo en la clínica, así como presentar mi ‘Practique lo que prescribe’”, el cual consiste en un “programa de ejercicios, donde los médicos trabajan con sus pacientes”. Así lo detalló en su publicación en Instagram, la cual acompañó con una fotografía y, posteriormente, un video para explicar su programa personal.

Mikhail Varshavski, su nombre real, es conocido como el “doctor más sexy del mundo”, luego de que se hicieran populares las fotografías de su redes sociales, en las que presume su buen estado físico y sus rutinas de ejercicios, las cuales le ayudan a mantener su esbelta figura.

Sin embargo, Doctor Mike también es conocido por formar parte de diversas brigadas médicas voluntarias en todo el mundo, ayudando a diversas ONG que trabajan en las zonas más necesitadas y empobrecidas del mundo.

En este caso, Doctor Mike trabajará con Americares, una ONG que atiende a más de 300 pacientes en la zona oriental del país. Americares es una organización humanitaria enfocada en la salud que responde a las personas afectadas por la pobreza o el desastre con programas de salud que cambian la vida, medicamentos y suministros médicos.

Cada año, Americares llega a más de 90 países y a los 50 estados de los Estados Unidos con más de $ 500 millones en programas de salud innovadores y asistencia médica de calidad. Americares es el proveedor líder mundial de medicamentos donados y suministros médicos.
 
 

