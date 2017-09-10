Doctor Mike, el “médico sexy”, estará en El Salvador (+FOTOS)

✨Exciting Announcement ✨I will be heading to El Salvador with @americares on a 2 week volunteer medical mission! There I will be able to spend time in the clinic as well as introduce my "Practice What You Prescribe" exercise program, where doctors work out with their patients. Check out the video! #health #wellness #elsalvador
They say cancer takes the most beautiful people away from us. I met Giselle Ilada and her family in my hospital a little over a year ago, just a few months after she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Her smile was the first thing that struck me-- and how remarkably positive she was despite her illness. She told me she had plans to return to school, plans to someday become a nurse, like her mom. But on November 10th, 2016 Giselle was taken from us. She was 22 years old. The world may only know what Giselle was capable of, but those whose lives she touched during her courageous battle can say she fought every challenge with grace and resilience. As she said in her final Instagram post, "Sometimes the hardest battles are given to the strongest people." Unfortunately today it has come to my attention that Giselle's family is facing a new and different challenge--the financial burden of mounting medical bills and time away from work. In memory of this bright, amazing human, I will donate $5 for every selfie you post with #selfie4giselle in the hopes of easing this struggle for a family who has already been through too much. You can also make a donation to their GoFundMe page--link in bio. #worldcancerday #selfie4giselle #cancersucks
