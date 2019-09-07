Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Farándula

Farándula

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, se casó de blanco, y así estuvo la boda

El actor no supera la felicidad de su boda y sigue compartiendo más imágenes del feliz momento.

Por El DiarioNY

Enlace copiado
Dwayne Johnson. / Bang Showbiz

Dwayne Johnson. / Bang Showbiz

Enlace copiado

Dwayne Johnson se casó el pasado 18 de agosto, y aunque de esto hace ya casi un mes el actor y estrella de Hollywood no supera su felicidad y ha vuelto a compartir más imágenes de su enlace.

Su flamante esposa, Lauren, de 34 años, es la hija de Sib Hashian, un músico de rock que fue baterista de la banda Boston. Ella también es cantante y de vez en cuando realiza colaboraciones especiales junto a otros artistas.

La pareja vivió un romance de doce años y son padres de dos niñas. La boda fue en completo secreto y se llevó a cabo en Hawaii.

El actor se casó vestido de blanco, al igual que la novia. El resto de la familia, sus hijas, también lucieron el mismo color. Y todo sucedió a plena luz del día.

En las imágenes se puede ver a los recién casados disfrutando del inolvidable momento: la novia lució un vestido con tirantes con escote en V, con apliques de flores de encaje bordadas; mientras que el famoso actor optó por una camisa blanca traslúcida y un pantalón a juego. Los adornos elegidos fueron el collar floral que cuelga del cuello de Dwayne, y el clásico ramo de la novia.


Suscríbete para recibir nuestro boletín de noticias gratuito en tu email.

Tags:

  • Entretenimiento
  • #Espectáculos
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • fama
  • The Rock

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter
X

Suscríbete a nuestros boletines y actualiza tus preferencias

Mensaje de response para boletines