Dwayne Johnson “La Roca” es papá por tercera vez. Te derretirás con la foto

Dwayne Johnson se convirtió en papá por tercera vez y de otra niña. Una tierna foto compartió hace tan solo unos minutos. 
El actor dijo sentir más respeto y admiración por las mujeres.

El actor dijo sentir más respeto y admiración por las mujeres.

El actor Dwayne Johnson “La Roca” se convirtió en papá por tercera vez y de otra niña. Una tierna foto compartió hace tan solo unos minutos. 

En la foto, Dwayne agredeció a su pareja Lauren Hashian por la vida de su hija Tiana Gia Johnson. Además se dijo un hombre bendecido por tener en su vida sus otras dos hijas Simone Alexandra y Jasmine Lia. 

"Fui criado y rodeado por mujeres fuertes y amorosas toda mi vida, pero después de participar en el nacimiento de Tia, es difícil expresar el nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración que tengo por @laurenhashianofficial y todas las mamás y mujeres que existen", escribió el actor que se encuentra en pleno apogeo del éxito de "Rampage", su última película. 

