Ellas son las “ángeles” de Sylvester Stallone

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera escogió a Scarlet, Sophia y Sistine para que fueran las Miss Golden Globe de este 2017. Las tres hijas del actor Sylvester Stallone acapararon las miradas de los espectadores y artistas que llegaron a la 74.ª edición de los Globos de Oro.

Las hijas del actor interpretaron junto al comediante Jimmy Fallon la pose de las actrices de la serie “Las Ángeles de Charlie”.



Scarlet Stallone, la menor de las tres, tiene 14 años y le gusta practicar deporte.



<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:37.5% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJL1i60DnqD/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Had so much fun shooting w/ @lflarchmont @lfstores⚡️⚡️ #lfsale #onlysaleoftheseason</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por Scarlet Stallone (@scarletstallone) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-08-16T21:38:20+00:00">16 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 2:38 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>

Sistine Stallone, la de enmedio, tiene 18 años y se encuentra en la carrera de modelaje. Dentro su cuenta de Instagram deja ver su hermosa figura y algunas sesiones de modelaje que a menudo realiza al aire libre.



<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:44.675925925925924% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BOD0d_aDLyG/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Sophia's hand peeping in the back kills me</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por SISTINE STALLONE (@sistinestallone) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-12-16T01:31:58+00:00">15 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 5:31 PST</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>

Sophia Stallone, la mayor, tiene 20 años y es la académica de la familia. Ella estudia historia y comunicación en la Universidad del sur de Carolina.



<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:58.657407407407405% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BIAOTXsD4_w/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">aeolian islands</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-07-18T12:52:23+00:00">18 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 5:52 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>



¿Quiéres verlas en movimiento? Aquí te las dejamos.



<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:28.10185185185185% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BPBVw-eDnXJ/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">The sisters Stallone have arrived! With that, the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet has officially started for the E! Glambot.</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Un vídeo publicado por E! Style Collective (@stylecollective) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-01-08T22:56:35+00:00">8 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 2:56 PST</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>