Ellas son las “ángeles” de Sylvester Stallone

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera escogió a Scarlet, Sophia y Sistine para que fueran las Miss Golden Globe de este 2017. Las tres hijas del actor Sylvester Stallone acapararon las miradas de los espectadores y artistas que llegaron a la 74.ª edición de los Globos de Oro.
Las hijas del actor interpretaron junto al comediante Jimmy Fallon la pose de las actrices de la serie “Las Ángeles de Charlie”.
Scarlet Stallone
, la menor de las tres, tiene 14 años y le gusta practicar deporte.
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:37.5% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJL1i60DnqD/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Had so much fun shooting w/ @lflarchmont @lfstores⚡️⚡️ #lfsale #onlysaleoftheseason</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por Scarlet Stallone (@scarletstallone) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-08-16T21:38:20+00:00">16 de Ago de 2016 a la(s) 2:38 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
<script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
Sistine Stallone
, la de enmedio, tiene 18 años y se encuentra en la carrera de modelaje. Dentro su cuenta de Instagram deja ver su hermosa figura y algunas sesiones de modelaje que a menudo realiza al aire libre.
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:44.675925925925924% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BOD0d_aDLyG/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Sophia's hand peeping in the back kills me</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por SISTINE STALLONE (@sistinestallone) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-12-16T01:31:58+00:00">15 de Dic de 2016 a la(s) 5:31 PST</time></p></div></blockquote>
<script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
Sophia Stallone
, la mayor, tiene 20 años y es la académica de la familia. Ella estudia historia y comunicación en la Universidad del sur de Carolina.
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:58.657407407407405% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BIAOTXsD4_w/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">aeolian islands</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Una foto publicada por SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2016-07-18T12:52:23+00:00">18 de Jul de 2016 a la(s) 5:52 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>
<script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
¿Quiéres verlas en movimiento? Aquí te las dejamos.
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="7" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:28.10185185185185% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"></div></div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BPBVw-eDnXJ/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">The sisters Stallone have arrived! With that, the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet has officially started for the E! Glambot.</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">Un vídeo publicado por E! Style Collective (@stylecollective) el <time style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;" datetime="2017-01-08T22:56:35+00:00">8 de Ene de 2017 a la(s) 2:56 PST</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
