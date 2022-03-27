Loading...
Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Farándula

Farándula

Estos son los grandes ganadores de la 94 edición de los Premios Óscar

"CODA" se hizo este domingo con el óscar a mejor película y Jane Campion logró el de mejor dirección por "The Power of the Dog", en una edición dominada por "Dune" en las categorías técnicas.
 

Por EFE

Enlace copiado
Estos son los grandes ganadores de la 94 edición de los Premios Óscar

Estos son los grandes ganadores de la 94 edición de los Premios Óscar

Enlace copiado

Este es el listado de ganadores de la 94 edición de los óscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:
"CODA ".

MEJOR DIRECCIóN:
Jane Campion, por "The Power of the Dog".

MEJOR ACTRIZ:
Jessica Chastain, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

MEJOR ACTOR:
Will Smith, por "King Richard".

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Ariana Debose, por "West Side Story".

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Troy Kotsur, por "CODA".

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIóN:
"Encanto", de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:
Kenneth Branagh, por "Belfast".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
Sin Heder, por "CODA".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:
"Drive my Car" (Japón).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
"No Time to Die" de Billie Eilish y Finneas OConnell, por "No time to die".

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:
Hans Zimmer, por "Dune".

MEJOR MONTAJE:
Joe Walker, por "Dune".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
Greig Fraser, por "Dune".

MEJOR SONIDO:
"Dune".

MEJOR VESTUARIO:
Jenny Beavan, por "Cruella".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:
"The Windshield Wiper", de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:
"The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
"Summer of soul", de Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
"The Queen of Basketball".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN.
"Dune".

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
"Dune". 

 

 

 

 

UN PÚBLICO INFORMADO
DECIDE MEJOR.
POR ESO INFORMAR ES
UN SERVICIO DE PAÍS.
APOYA A LOS CIUDADANOS QUE 
CREEN EN LA DEMOCRACIA
Y HAGAMOS PAÍS.

Hacemos periodismo desde hace 106 años. Y ahora, como en otros periodos de la historia de El Salvador, el periodismo es fundamental para que la opinión pública se fortalezca.

HAZTE MIEMBRO Y DISFRUTA DE BENEFICIOS EXCLUSIVOS

Hágase miembro ahora

Tags:

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter
X

Suscríbete a nuestros boletines y actualiza tus preferencias

Mensaje de response para boletines