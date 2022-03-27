Estos son los grandes ganadores de la 94 edición de los Premios Óscar

Este es el listado de ganadores de la 94 edición de los óscar:



MEJOR PELÍCULA:

"CODA ".



MEJOR DIRECCIóN:

Jane Campion, por "The Power of the Dog".



MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Jessica Chastain, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".



MEJOR ACTOR:

Will Smith, por "King Richard".



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Ariana Debose, por "West Side Story".



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Troy Kotsur, por "CODA".



MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIóN:

"Encanto", de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.



MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

Kenneth Branagh, por "Belfast".



MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Sin Heder, por "CODA".



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

"Drive my Car" (Japón).



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

"No Time to Die" de Billie Eilish y Finneas OConnell, por "No time to die".



MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

Hans Zimmer, por "Dune".



MEJOR MONTAJE:

Joe Walker, por "Dune".



MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Greig Fraser, por "Dune".



MEJOR SONIDO:

"Dune".



MEJOR VESTUARIO:

Jenny Beavan, por "Cruella".



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:

"The Windshield Wiper", de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

"The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.



MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

"Summer of soul", de Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

"The Queen of Basketball".



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye".



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN.

"Dune".



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

"Dune".





