Evan Rachel Wood hizo huelga de hambre por crisis migratoria

Just hung out with some of the families at one of the shelters people are sent to while they are being processed or awaiting deportation. Played with the kids for hours. They were so sweet, insanely smart, and creative. They have obviously been thru a lot and need supplies and medicine. #EvanInTX

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:43am PDT