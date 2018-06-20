Famosos reaccionan contra la política migratoria de EUA de separar a los niños de sus padres

Indignación y enojo es lo que ha provocado en el mundo la política migratoria del Gobierno de Donald Trump, sobre separar a los niños de sus padres migrantes.
El Gobierno estadounidense reconoció la semana pasada que desde el 19 de abril al 31 de mayo había separado de sus padres a 2.000 menores de edad que cruzaron de forma irregular la frontera con México, aunque, como resultado de tanta críticas en contra Trump rubricó hoy un documento que permitirá que los niños que cruzan la frontera sur junto a sus padres se queden con ellos en centros de detención de inmigrantes durante un plazo de tiempo dilatado.
Pero, pese a ese documento, el mundo del espectáculo ha reaccionado. El líder de U2, Bono, por ejemplo expresó a AP que: ""No puedo pensar en una cosa más antiestadounidense que poner a niños en bodegas". Mientras, George Clooney y su esposa, Amal, donaron $100 mil.
Ricardo Arjona:
Miguel Bosé:
Ricky Martin:
I’m fighting to stop the United States government abuse of immigrant children. Will you join me? Please sign this petition https://t.co/o32pBIwUGr— Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) 20 de junio de 2018
Mara Hoffman:
We will be donating 100% of our online sales to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) until we reach our goal of $10,000. RAICES is the largest immigration nonprofit in Texas providing free and low-cost legal services to those who need it most. Funds raised go towards legal representation for unaccompanied children and bailout funds for migrant parents so that they can reunite with their families. Today, Trump signed an executive order putting an end to migrant family separation, but more than 2,000 children have ALREADY been separated. With no formal process or protocol for tracking the parents and children being detained, it’s imperative to continue to support these organizations and HELP BRING THESE FAMILIES BACK TOGETHER. Learn more about how you can directly donate and take action on our blog. Link in bio. #familiesbelongtogether
Gigi Hadid:
Unbelievably devastating. Link in my bio to Make The Call to your Senator and info in my story of how-to. Repost @monachalabi “Source: Department of Homeland Security 2018 Contact your representatives, donate to @aclu_nationwide @raicestexas or @txcivilrights, volunteer, protest, just do something.” cc @unicef @unicefusa @evachen212 @lanzybear
John Legend:
Ariadne Díaz:
Lo logramos!! Hemos sido escuchados, ningún hombre, ni ningún país es suficientemente poderoso para vencernos si estamos unidos! Gracias a todo el mundo por sumar su granito de arena y hacer que las voces de estos niños y estos padres se escuchara fuerte! Falta mucho para lograr el respeto y la igualdad que merecemos como latinos, como seres humanos, pero juntos vamos por el camino correcto. Se ha anunciado que se firmara un decreto para detener la división de familias. Repito, falta mucho pero este es un gran inicio!!����❤️ �� Repost @peopleenespanol with @get_repost ・・・ @ariadne_diaz también está haciendo ruido para detener la injusticia que se vive en la frontera #dondeestanmishijos #wherearemykids ����
Thalía:
Infórmate para ayudar en el link de @unicefusa. ¡Separar niños de sus familias es traumático y tiene que parar! ����#Repost @unicefusa ・・・ Separating children from their families at border crossings is cruel and traumatic. This MUST stop — please follow the link in our bio to call on your legislators to cosponsor the Keep Families Together Act. #ProtectFamilies #FamiliesBelongTogether
Cardi B:
Maná:
Kate del Castillo:
Really? ... Neta?! Wtf?!?! ・・・ What’s going to happen to this 2-year-old girl from Honduras? The new Trump policy says that she should be separated from her mother. Really? What kind of country are we becoming? Is there anyone at the Trump administration who has the guts to tell the president that this is unethical and simply wrong?
William Levy:
WTF is this ?!!!! This shit is fucking Inhuman!!!! These are kids you Idiots, not Dogs!! Imagine your kids in that position for one second and see what you feel!!! Don’t do this to a Dog cause you’ll be penalized with animal cruelty, but our own government is doing this to our kids?? Just because they’re parents left everything behind to give their kids a chance to live the American Dream??!! Man!!!!! What’s happening to this country!!! What happened to the American Dream!!!! What happened to that America that used to make the difference!!! What they’re doing to these kids is Horrible!! For those out there saying that this picture is fake news let me tell you something, This pic was taken during a protest but it is not fake, it is the reality for more than 2000 kids that have been separated from parents at the border since the US started implementing the policy, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Friday.
Jim Carrey:
40% of the US doesn’t care if Trump deports ppl, kidnaps their babies and uses them as political hostages. The time for diagnosis is over. It’s cancer. Midterms are America’s last chance at remission. REGISTER TO VOTE. We can beat this disease! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/vyMpHoO1Ro— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) 20 de junio de 2018
Bono:
From @AP: U2's Bono calls for end to family separations #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/sRG0iLQK0E pic.twitter.com/YRLDnAtweP— ONE in America (@ONEinAmerica) 19 de junio de 2018
Bella Hadid:
J Balvin:
