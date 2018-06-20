Famosos reaccionan contra la política migratoria de EUA de separar a los niños de sus padres

We will be donating 100% of our online sales to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) until we reach our goal of $10,000. RAICES is the largest immigration nonprofit in Texas providing free and low-cost legal services to those who need it most. Funds raised go towards legal representation for unaccompanied children and bailout funds for migrant parents so that they can reunite with their families. Today, Trump signed an executive order putting an end to migrant family separation, but more than 2,000 children have ALREADY been separated. With no formal process or protocol for tracking the parents and children being detained, it’s imperative to continue to support these organizations and HELP BRING THESE FAMILIES BACK TOGETHER. Learn more about how you can directly donate and take action on our blog. Link in bio. #familiesbelongtogether

