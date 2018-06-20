Kiosko LPG

Famosos reaccionan contra la política migratoria de EUA de separar a los niños de sus padres

Indignación y enojo es lo que ha provocado la política migratoria del Gobierno de Donald Trump, sobre separar a los niños de sus padres.
Ricky Martin ha sido uno de los famosos que han criticado, duramente esta política migratoria.

Indignación y enojo es lo que ha provocado en el mundo la política migratoria del Gobierno de Donald Trump, sobre separar a los niños de sus padres migrantes.

El Gobierno estadounidense reconoció la semana pasada que desde el 19 de abril al 31 de mayo había separado de sus padres a 2.000 menores de edad que cruzaron de forma irregular la frontera con México, aunque, como resultado de tanta críticas en contra Trump rubricó hoy un documento que permitirá que los niños que cruzan la frontera sur junto a sus padres se queden con ellos en centros de detención de inmigrantes durante un plazo de tiempo dilatado.

Pero, pese a ese documento, el mundo del espectáculo ha reaccionado. El líder de U2, Bono, por ejemplo expresó a AP que: ""No puedo pensar en una cosa más antiestadounidense que poner a niños en bodegas". Mientras, George Clooney y su esposa, Amal, donaron $100 mil.

