Hija de Milla Jovovich será Wendy en remake de "Peter Pan"

A la luz de éxitos como "El rey León" o "Aladdin", Disney ya ha puesto en marcha un nuevo remake de acción real titulado "Peter Pan & Wendy". La cinta inspirada en la original de animación de 1953 ya ha comenzado su producción y ha encontrado a sus protagonistas: Alexander Molony y Ever Anderson.
Según Variety Molony y Anderson darán vida a Peter Pan y Wendy respectivamente. Anderson, hija de la actriz y modelo Milla Jovovich, está viviendo un gran momento profesional y aparecerá como la versión joven de Natasha Romanoff en Viuda Negra de Marvel Studios.
"Peter Pan & Wendy" será su tercer trabajo tras haber debutado en "Resident Evil: El capítulo final" en 2016.
Por su parte, Molony ha trabajado en las series The Reluctant Landlord y Claude. David Lowery (Peter y el dragón) será el encargado de dirigir a partir de un guion de Toby Halbrooks.
"Peter Pan & Wendy" se une así a la lista de remakes de acción real que ha lanzado
recientemente la compañía. "El rey León", "Aladdín" o "Dumbo" son algunos de los últimos títulos, y pronto se estrenarán producciones como "Mulán", "Cruella", o "La sirenita".
Después de que Bob Iger renunciara como CEO de Disney el mes pasado, se espera que el ejecutivo tenga una relación más cercana con Disney + durante los próximos 21 meses antes del vencimiento de su contrato.
Poco después de que surgieran las noticias sobre el cambio de CEO, Iger explicó que pasará un tiempo manejando la parte creativa de la compañía hasta nales del próximo año, algo que aparentemente incluye la supervisión de Disney +.
