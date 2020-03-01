Hija de Milla Jovovich será Wendy en remake de "Peter Pan"

Peter Pan & Wendy: Disney’s New Live-Action Movie Has Found Its Young Leads _ It has already been over three years since we last heard an update about Walt Disney Pictures’ newest live-action film adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic novel Peter & Wendy where the studio confirmed that Pete’s Dragon director David Lowery had signed on to direct. Now, Variety brings word that the long-in-development fantasy film has finally found its titular leading stars in the form of young child actors Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) and newcomer Ever Anderson, the daughter of action star Milla Jovovich. _ Peter Pan & Wendy will mark the two actors’ first major roles. Molony’s acting credits include the Disney Junior’s Claude series and Sky One series The Reluctant Landlord. Anderson made her acting debut as a younger version of her mother in 2016’s action-horror film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Anderson will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Black Widow as the younger version of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. _ #disney #disneymovies #disneyliveaction #peterpan #alexandermolony #everanderson

Una publicación compartida por Who Done It Better (@whodoneitbetterr) el 11 de Mar de 2020 a las 8:52 PDT