¡Increíble! Joaquin Phoenix perdió tanto peso para la película de "Joker" que empezó a volverse loco

Regram from @toddphillips1: Honored and thrilled to be having our World Premiere at the 76th Venice International Film Festival and our North American premiere two weeks later at the Toronto Film Festival. Excited for everyone to finally get a look. @labiennale @tiff_net @jokermovie

A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie) on Jul 25, 2019 at 10:35am PDT