Melanie Griffith luce totalmente irreconocible en sesión de fotos

A lo largo del tiempo, Melanie Griffith ha demostrado que es adicta a los cambios físicos. De su lozanía en la cinta de Brian De Palma, "Doble cuerpo" (1985), ya no queda nada. Ahora la actriz vuelve a palestra por una sesión de fotos donde luce irreconocible, como se aprecia en una publicación de Instagram.

Las fotografías pertenecen a la edición de setiembre de la revista estadounidense "InStyle". En ellas, Griffith, de 61 años, aparece con un cambio de rostro radical: labios finos, ojos más redondos y una nariz más puntiaguda. No se sabe si esto se debe a una cirugía o al exceso de Photoshop.

La propia Melanie Griffith ha mostrado las fotos en Instagram, donde agradece a la directora de la publicación, Laura Brown, por el reportaje titulado "Boss Lady" ("La Señora Jefa").

"Además, ha tenido la amabilidad de publicarlo el día de mi cumpleaños", escribió en sus redes sociales.

La actriz, ex esposa de Antonio Banderas, aprovechó además la ocasión para hablar acerca de su soltería y de que le gustaría vivir un romance, pero no volvería a casarse.

Asimismo, comenta sobre feminismo y del movimiento #MeToo. "Sabía que nunca jamás permitiría que alguien se aprovechara de mí. Y yo era estúpida. No digo que esas chicas sean estúpidas, pero yo estaba al tanto de que eso era posible. Era una tipa dura. No haría nada que no quisiera hacer", indicó.



