Melanie Griffith luce totalmente irreconocible en sesión de fotos

A lo largo del tiempo, Melanie Griffith ha demostrado que es adicta a los cambios físicos. De su lozanía en la cinta de Brian De Palma, "Doble cuerpo" (1985), ya no queda nada. Ahora la actriz vuelve a palestra por una sesión de fotos donde luce irreconocible, como se aprecia en una publicación de Instagram.
Las fotografías pertenecen a la edición de setiembre de la revista estadounidense "InStyle". En ellas, Griffith, de 61 años, aparece con un cambio de rostro radical: labios finos, ojos más redondos y una nariz más puntiaguda. No se sabe si esto se debe a una cirugía o al exceso de Photoshop.
La propia Melanie Griffith ha mostrado las fotos en Instagram, donde agradece a la directora de la publicación, Laura Brown, por el reportaje titulado "Boss Lady" ("La Señora Jefa").
"Además, ha tenido la amabilidad de publicarlo el día de mi cumpleaños", escribió en sus redes sociales.
Although it’s been three decades since the movie, @MelanieGriffith will always remain Tess from Working Girl: sexy, determined, and a poster child for outmaneuvering misogynist pigs way before the #MeToo era. The issue of toppling the patriarchy remains crazy resonant today. “I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me. And I was stupid. I’m not saying any of those girls are stupid, but I was aware of what was possible,” she tells @mhmakesithappen in our September issue. The resilience is still an important quality of hers today. “I was a tough chick. I wouldn’t do something if I didn’t want to do it.” Read her full interview at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
La actriz, ex esposa de Antonio Banderas, aprovechó además la ocasión para hablar acerca de su soltería y de que le gustaría vivir un romance, pero no volvería a casarse.
Asimismo, comenta sobre feminismo y del movimiento #MeToo. "Sabía que nunca jamás permitiría que alguien se aprovechara de mí. Y yo era estúpida. No digo que esas chicas sean estúpidas, pero yo estaba al tanto de que eso era posible. Era una tipa dura. No haría nada que no quisiera hacer", indicó.
