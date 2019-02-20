Jacqie Rivera: Tras bajar de peso, la hermana de Chiquis Rivera aparece sin maquillaje y natural

View this post on Instagram

Have you entered my third “LOVE ME MONDAY” giveaway ? I AMO my followers! And to show my love, I’m giving away some of my favorite @fashionnovacurve pieces to one lucky winner. USA contestants only. What you’ll win: @fashionnovacurve | Size: Medium | Black Dress (displayed on the last picture) How to win: 1? Follow Me @jacqierivera on Instagram 2? Tag three people you amo 3? Repost this post to your feed (can’t have private account so I can confirm post) 4? LIKE My page on Facebook under JACQIE That’s it! Giveaway ends 2/23/2019 8AM PT. Winner will be announced that evening, on stories. Open to USA to anyone over the age of 18+ Disclaimer ? This giveaway isn’t sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram