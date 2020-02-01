Jennifer Aniston celebra sus 51 con sesión de fotos que demuestran que sigue siendo un mujerón

"Resulta que 51 (años) es bastante divertido", dice la actriz en la publicación de Instagram en la que comparte algunas imagenes de la sesión fotográfica que le hiciera la revista Interview.
Jennifer Aniston estuvo celebrando este 11 de febrero su cumpleaños número 51 y lo hizo compartiendo en su cuenta de Instagram algunas de las fotografías de una sesión que le hiciera la célebre revista Interview.
"Gracias @interviewmag por esta sorpresa de cumpleaños. No tenía idea de que esto saldría hoy. Me siento orgullosa y honrada de celebrar con esta portada", escribió la actriz, quien hiciera el papel de Rachel Green en la popular serie "Friends".
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. ����
Como era de esperar, las imágenes demuestran que, con medio siglo de edad, Aniston sigue siendo una mujer preciosa, con una forma física envidiable y que derrochan sensualidad.
Ella aprovechó la publicación para agradecer a Interview por dar espacio en sus publicaciones a "mujeres de todas las edades", y de paso dice que cumplir 51 es "bastante divertido".
"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
Aniston ha estado en boca de muchos recientemente, luego de que, en enero, pasado, ella y su exesposo, Brad Pitt, se reencontraran fugazmente en la entrega de los premios SAG.
Su breve saludo se convirtió en tendencia en Internet y las imágenes de ellos mirándose, sonriéndose e incluso tomándose de la mano dieron vuelta al mundo.
