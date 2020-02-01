Kiosko LPG

Jennifer Aniston celebra sus 51 con sesión de fotos que demuestran que sigue siendo un mujerón

"Resulta que 51 (años) es bastante divertido", dice la actriz en la publicación de Instagram en la que comparte algunas imagenes de la sesión fotográfica que le hiciera la revista Interview.

Por La Prensa Gráfica

Jennifer Aniston estuvo celebrando este 11 de febrero su cumpleaños número 51 y lo hizo compartiendo en su cuenta de Instagram algunas de las fotografías de una sesión que le hiciera la célebre revista Interview.

"Gracias @interviewmag por esta sorpresa de cumpleaños. No tenía idea de que esto saldría hoy. Me siento orgullosa y honrada de celebrar con esta portada", escribió la actriz, quien hiciera el papel de Rachel Green en la popular serie "Friends".

Como era de esperar, las imágenes demuestran que, con medio siglo de edad, Aniston sigue siendo una mujer preciosa, con una forma física envidiable y que derrochan sensualidad.

Ella aprovechó la publicación para agradecer a Interview por dar espacio en sus publicaciones a "mujeres de todas las edades", y de paso dice que cumplir 51 es "bastante divertido".

Aniston ha estado en boca de muchos recientemente, luego de que, en enero, pasado, ella y su exesposo, Brad Pitt, se reencontraran fugazmente en la entrega de los premios SAG.

Su breve saludo se convirtió en tendencia en Internet y las imágenes de ellos mirándose, sonriéndose e incluso tomándose de la mano dieron vuelta al mundo.

 
 
 

  Jennifer Aniston
  Interview
  Friends

