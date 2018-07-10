Jonathan Rhys Meyers, detenido luego de una fuerte discusión con su esposa en un avión

El actor irlandés, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, fue detenido en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles tras una fuerte discusión con su esposa. La pareja regresaba de Miami en un vuelo de American Airlines, junto a su hijo, Wolf, de año y ocho meses .
Según los pasajeros del vuelo, Meyers gritó y maldijo a su esposa, Mara Lane, mientras ella cargaba a su bebé, acción que incomodó al resto de pasajeros que no dudaron en quejarse con la tripulación. Sin embargo, este no fue el motivo de su detención sino el haber fumado un cigarro electrónico -para tranquilizarse- dentro del baño (una violación de la ley federal), fue precisamente cuando le pidieron que lo apagara y se negó a hacerlo. Cuando el avión aterrizó, varios policías de LAX estaban en la pista y lo detuvieron. Horas más tarde, fue liberado.
De acuerdo a TMZ, el actor podría haber estado en estado de ebriedad, lo que podría explicar su "violento" y rebelde comportamiento en el vuelo. Ya es sabido que, la estrella de "Tudors" no pasa por un buen momento emocional.
El año pasado, fue detenido deambulando en estado de embriaguez en el aeropuerto. Su esposa se encargó en explicar el motivo en su cuenta de Instagram: habían perdido al bebé que esperaban, eso fue hace justamente un año.
Su esposa, en un momento sumamente doloroso para ambos, se tomó el tiempo de explicar el momento por el que estaba pasando el actor: “Con mucha tristeza, abrimos nuestros corazones para compartir que J y yo perdimos a nuestro segundo hijo, que estaba por nacer. El niño era muy amado (en este momento especialmente por J, por lo que tomó la noticia particularmente no tan bien) y todavía estamos intentando superar este momento …”, y prosiguió: “La depresión es una preocupación real por el abuso del pasado, así como el alcoholismo con el que nació, y ha podido transformar cualquier fealdad y daño en su vida en arte y es la persona más fuerte que conozco. No conozco a nadie que haya pasado por lo que ha pasado y haya alcanzado su nivel de éxitos, aunque parece que cada vez que estamos progresando … a veces es como dar dos pasos adelante y un paso atrás…”
9/7/17 Forever Young ��������With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these. Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back. Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you. To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up. Sending love to those in... Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J
