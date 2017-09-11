Kiosko LPG

Kate Moss: Desnuda es más fuerte

Sin nada de pudor, la británica de 43 años mostró su figura, ausente de censura.
La revista W Magazine reunió a mujeres talentosas para protagonizar su reciente edición. En ella participaron la cantante Jennifer López, la diseñadora Donatella Versace, las actrices Jessica Chastain y Taraji P. Henson y la modelo Kate Moss. Pero fue solamente esta última la que se decidió a posar completamente desnuda para el interior del ejemplar de marzo.



Los retratistas Mert Alas y Marcus Piggott fueron los responsables de inmortalizar la belleza de Moss, acompañada solamente de luces y un ligero pañuelo. Este tipo de sesiones fotográficas ya no sorprende ni angustia a la inglesa, posee 29 años de trayectoria en el mundo de la moda y mostrarse ligera de prendas es quizás una de sus especialidades, la desnudez, más que un arte, le da seguridad y la hace sentirse orgullosa.

En una ocasión expresó que nunca le interesó el dedicarse a la actuación o a la música, pues su única pasión es transmitir un personaje a través de las fotografías. Sobre esta imagen, Lynn Hirschberg dijo: “(Los fotógrafos) la vieron como una mujer llena de confianza, fuerte y, sí, orgullosamente desnuda”.


 

Rg @mertalas Kate by #mertandmarcus for @wmag Styled by @edward_enninful Art direction @marcascoli

Una foto publicada por Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency) el

