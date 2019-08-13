Katy Perry es acusada de agresión sexual por el modelo Josh Kloss

El denunciante aseguró que la cantante de "Dark Horse" lo desnudó a la fuerza en una fiesta para que todos lo vean.
El modelo Josh Kloss, quien participó en el videoclip de "Teenage Dream" de Katy Perry, denunció de agresión sexual a la cantante. Según indicó, Perry lo desnudó a la fuerza en una fiesta para que todos vean sus genitales.
Kloss, de 38 años, denunció a la intérprete de "Dark Horse" y "Roar" a través de una serie de mensajes en su cuenta de Instagram. En las publicaciones, el modelo describe como era la diva del pop dentro y fuera de los escenarios.
De acuerdo a sus declaraciones, Katy Perry se mantenía distante cuando estaban en público; sin embargo, su comportamiento cambiaba cuando se quedaban solos. Además, dijo que se encontraron en varias ocasiones luego de su divorcio con Russell Brand. En uno de estos encuentros fue cuando, supuestamente, ocurrió la agresión.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
"…Esa vez llevé conmigo a una amiga que se moría por conocerla. Era la fiesta de cumpleaños de Johnny Wujek en Moonlight Rollerway. Y cuando la vi, nos abrazamos y ella todavía era mi enamorada. Pero cuando me volví para presentarle a mi amiga, jaló mi ropa hasta mostrar a un par de amigos y a la multitud mi pene", contó el modelo.
"¿Te imaginas lo patético y avergonzado que me sentí? Solo digo esto ahora porque nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres de poder son perversos. Pero las mujeres con poder son igual de desagradables", añadió Kloss.
Kloss señaló que los representantes de la cantante lo hostigaron para que no hablara públicamente sobre lo sucedido con Katy Perry. Incluso dijo que editaron un par de sus entrevistas. Para probarlo, compartió una de las conversaciones que tuvo.
I was supposed to minimize myself and stay PC to protect her “image” I listened and was a good boy. The fear sticks with you, when you are censored to protect someone else’s image. But in return treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends and other random people. Then you are shocked and you block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang. And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse. And you hear over and over a million times that Males are the great evil on this planet. Meanwhile you know the truth POWER empowers what is corrupt in people, regardless of their gender. Folks I am putting us both out on display to increase and enlighten everyone. I don’t want money for this, Many of you project your own ambitions. I don’t want fame from this, that is why I stomached it and kept working, and kept supporting the “teenage dream” image. And this anniversary, and time elapse made me realize hey now is the time to let it out and let it go. Not one more day of hearing “How was Katy Perry?”
Con su mensaje, Josh Kloss conmemoró el noveno aniversario del video en el que apareció en compañía de la famosa. “Feliz aniversario de uno de los trabajos más confusos, agresivos y menospreciadores que he hecho”.
Cabe señalar que este es el segundo escándalo en el que Katy Perry se ve inmersa en los últimos meses. En julio, un jurado de Los Ángeles, EE.UU., dictaminó que la cantante estadounidense copió una canción de rap cristiano para su exitoso tema "Dark Horse".
