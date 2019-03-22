La YouTuber de 32 años que conserva su virginidad pese a un noviazgo estable

"No sólo mi dieta es pura", dice Kristina Carrillo-Bucharam
Una gurú de la alimentación con frutas, vegetales y granos sin cocinar, confesó al mundo que es virgen a los 32 años y pese a llevar un noviazgo estable.
Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram, conocida por su marca Fully Raw celebró esta semana un año y medio de relación con su novio Cash. La conmemoración la llevó a publicar un video que grabó a los 30 años en el que explicaba sus razones para ser virgen, algo que todavía dice ser.
La mujer publicó el video para ayudar a las personas que tienen la presión de tener relaciones sexuales sin estar preparadas.
La "influencer? basada en Houston, de ascendencia ecuatoriana y libanesas, explicó que creció en una familia conservadora de principios cristiano en la que "siempre hizo lo correcto".
"Todavía tengo esas creencias, las aprecio y las amo", dijo Carrillo-Bucaram, quien ve su virginidad como un regalo único para el que sea su esposo ya que es algo que nadie más recibirá eso de ella.
La mujer también explicó que al empezar su vida como emprendedora a los 18 años mucha de su energía se ha concentrado en su carrera, incluso la que estaría destinada para el placer sexual.
Carrillo-Bucharam dicen que el asunto no se trata solamente de un acto sexual.
"Es mi pureza. Es una parte de mi alma que estás tomando y que te estoy regalando", dijo. "En el sexo también estás intercambiando energías".
La YouTuber reconoció que siente urgencias como los otros humanos y que le gusta besar a sus parejas. Sin embargo, conserva el objetivo de entregar su virginidad a la persona indicada ya que es algo importante.
"No solo mi dieta es pura, como frutas y verduras crudas, hace doce años que lo hago, pero también soy sexualmente pura", dijo.
Carrillo-Bucharam dijo que no tiene un tipo de hombre en particular, pero que lo quiere es "rey comprometido por completo, un hombre real, nada de niños".
