La aterradora muñeca de Emma Watson como Bella

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0— maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017
Why does this doll of Emma Watson as Belle look like Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/w3hc4zzrJf— deebornico (@inDEEannajones) January 8, 2017
Pues claro que la muñeca de Bella no se parece a Emma Watson. Es Liam Payne con el pelo largo. pic.twitter.com/rjnu2opuA3— Ron (@OtroWeasley) January 7, 2017
Cuando ves la muñeca de Bella. pic.twitter.com/B8sHnhPOGG— HOGWARTS (@HogwartsTM) January 8, 2017
Comentarios