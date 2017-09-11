Kiosko LPG

La aterradora muñeca de Emma Watson como Bella

Los usuarios creen que se parece más a Justin Bieber que a la hermosa actriz, convertida en celebridad gracias a su papel como Hermione, en Harry Potter. Las burlas y los memes no han parado de reproducirse.
Un mal cálculo de proporciones por parte de Disney dio como resultado una muñeca inspirada en Emma Watson bastante desastrosa.

La hermosa actriz interpreta a Bella en la nueva versión del clásico de Disney y, el juguete, en definitiva no le hace justicia a su belleza, según consideran todos los usuarios en redes sociales.



Los tuiteros han comparado a la muñeca con figuras públicas como Justin Bieber e incluso con el exalcalde de Nueva York, Rudy Giulani.

La versión de E! online recoge que todo el revuelo inició gracias al fotógrafo William Herrington, quien al ver la creación de Disney en una tienda, compartió su desagrado sin dudarlo ni un segundo.

"Yo sabía que las muñecas live-action de las tiendas Disney nunca son 100% exactas a los actores, pero esta es atroz", dijo al sitio de contenido viral Buzzfeed.

"Su cara era brillante y cubierta en pecas (parecía más como una enfermedad de la piel) y su cabeza parecía que estaba siendo abierta a la mitad donde su cabello estaba enraizado", expresó.

Desde entonces, las burlas y los memes no han parado de reproducirse.








