La reaparición, espectacular y con bastón, de Selma Blair en la ceremonia de los Oscar, luego de revelar su enfermedad

El mundo del entretenimiento se consternó en octubre, cuando Selma Blair informó que padecía esclerosis múltiple y cuyos síntomas había tenido por "varios años". Tras el anuncio, Blair había tenido pocas apariciones en cámaras.

Fue hasta este domingo cuando Blair decidió asistir a la fiesta organizada por Vanity Fair en la ceremonia de los premios Oscar. La actriz usó un bastón para poder caminar, por lo avanzada que se encuentra su enfermedad.

"Quería ser capaz de tenerme en pie con orgullo como la mujer en la que me he convertido y espero ser. Quería ser parte de algo tan especial, aún cuando mi cuerpo no se mueve con normalidad aún. Y entonces sentí el amor de los fotógrafos que me han visto hacer el tonto en alfombras rojas desde que tenía 20 años", son algunas de las palabras que medios internacionales recogen de Blair.

La actriz ha tenido papeles que la pusieron en la palestra de Hollywood, como “Juegos Sexuales”, “La cosa más dulce” y “Legalmente Rubia”. En su cuenta de Instagram posteó algunas fotografías en la ceremonia, y dijo sentirse "agradecida" con los paparazzis que la fotografiaron. "Me hicieron sentir el calor de sus luces", ha dicho.

Blair ha dicho que no piensa dejarse vencer por la enfermedad, que quiere enviar un mensaje de fortaleza a otras personas que sufran algún padecimiento, y ha continuado trabajando. Recientemente también brindó una sentida y motivadora entrevista a ABC News.

