La reaparición, espectacular y con bastón, de Selma Blair en la ceremonia de los Oscar, luego de revelar su enfermedad

Tras su sorpresivo anuncio, el 22 de octubre, del padecimiento de esclerosis múltiple, Selma Blair había tenido pocas apariciones en cámaras, hasta el pasado fin de semana en la ceremonia de los premios Oscar.
El mundo del entretenimiento se consternó en octubre, cuando Selma Blair informó que padecía esclerosis múltiple y cuyos síntomas había tenido por "varios años". Tras el anuncio, Blair había tenido pocas apariciones en cámaras.
There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes ...This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.
Fue hasta este domingo cuando Blair decidió asistir a la fiesta organizada por Vanity Fair en la ceremonia de los premios Oscar. La actriz usó un bastón para poder caminar, por lo avanzada que se encuentra su enfermedad.
"Quería ser capaz de tenerme en pie con orgullo como la mujer en la que me he convertido y espero ser. Quería ser parte de algo tan especial, aún cuando mi cuerpo no se mueve con normalidad aún. Y entonces sentí el amor de los fotógrafos que me han visto hacer el tonto en alfombras rojas desde que tenía 20 años", son algunas de las palabras que medios internacionales recogen de Blair.
La actriz ha tenido papeles que la pusieron en la palestra de Hollywood, como “Juegos Sexuales”, “La cosa más dulce” y “Legalmente Rubia”. En su cuenta de Instagram posteó algunas fotografías en la ceremonia, y dijo sentirse "agradecida" con los paparazzis que la fotografiaron. "Me hicieron sentir el calor de sus luces", ha dicho.
Still giving me life. �� This gown. This cape. This night. #ralphandrusso #vanityfairoscarparty #chrismcmillan #frankieboyd #elizabethstewart #troynankin #gettyimages thank you to all of you for the support and for everyone who is challenged in all the ways we humans may be. ��
Blair ha dicho que no piensa dejarse vencer por la enfermedad, que quiere enviar un mensaje de fortaleza a otras personas que sufran algún padecimiento, y ha continuado trabajando. Recientemente también brindó una sentida y motivadora entrevista a ABC News.
Comentarios