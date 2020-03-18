Lady Gaga y su novio en autoaislamiento

La estrella de la música pop compartió una fotografía a través de su cuenta de Instagram y contó qué hace en la auto-cuarentena por la pandemia del coronavirus junto a Michael Polansky.
Jugar a las cartas y videojuegos han sido parte de las actividades de Lady Gaga y Michael Polansky en el autoaislamiento al que se han sometido a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus.
¡Día 6 de auto-cuarentena! Ir fuerte, jugar videojuegos y cartas, y cuidarnos a nosotros mismos. Recordatorio importante: mantenga su mente lo más libre de estrés posible y su cuerpo en movimiento. #selflove #selfcare #bekind intenta no pasarlo en caso de que lo tengas #corona está bien y es maravilloso quedarse en casa si puedes! Qué acto tan amable para el mundo (sic)", publicó Gaga en una fotografía junto a su novio.
Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️
Desde que Gaga presentó a su nuevo novio al mundo a través de Instagram, la relación ha ido creciendo y tal parece, sean tiempos buenos o malos, está cada vez mejor.
Gaga también anunció el fin de semana esta auto-cuarentena con un sentido mensaje a todos sus seguidores y ahora demuestra que lo está cumpliendo.
“Así que hablé con algunos médicos y científicos. No es lo más fácil para todos en este momento, pero lo más amable / saludable que podemos hacer es ponernos en cuarentena y no pasar el rato con personas mayores de 65 años y en grandes grupos ”, escribió la cantante.
“Desearía poder ver a mis padres y a mis abuelas en este momento, pero es mucho más seguro no hacerlo, así que no los enfermo en caso de que lo tenga. Estoy descansando en casa con mis perros. Te amo mundo, todos superaremos esto. Confía en mí, hablé con Dios, dijo que estaremos bien ", agregó.
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.
En un post siguiente, la cantante reveló los sentimientos que le genera esta pandemia. "Mi idea para el día es aceptar que habrá momentos en que nos sentiremos impotentes y fuera de control, pero podemos llenar ese espacio con amabilidad y ser parte de la solución a un problema mundial ", dijo.
This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community. We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced. My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.
