Lady Gaga y su novio en autoaislamiento

Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving. #selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can!What a kind act for the world ❤️

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:35pm PDT