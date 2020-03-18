Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Farándula

Farándula Pide que se queden en casa

Lady Gaga y su novio en autoaislamiento

La estrella de la música pop compartió una fotografía a través de su cuenta de Instagram y contó qué hace en la auto-cuarentena por la pandemia del coronavirus junto a Michael Polansky.

Por EduardoDe la O

Enlace copiado
Foto: Instagram Lady Gaga

Foto: Instagram Lady Gaga

Enlace copiado

Jugar a las cartas y videojuegos han sido parte de las actividades de Lady Gaga y Michael Polansky en el autoaislamiento al que se han sometido a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus.

¡Día 6 de auto-cuarentena! Ir fuerte, jugar videojuegos y cartas, y cuidarnos a nosotros mismos. Recordatorio importante: mantenga su mente lo más libre de estrés posible y su cuerpo en movimiento. #selflove #selfcare #bekind intenta no pasarlo en caso de que lo tengas #corona está bien y es maravilloso quedarse en casa si puedes! Qué acto tan amable para el mundo (sic)", publicó Gaga en una fotografía junto a su novio.

Desde que Gaga presentó a su nuevo novio al mundo a través de Instagram, la relación ha ido creciendo y tal parece, sean tiempos buenos o malos, está cada vez mejor.

Gaga también anunció el fin de semana esta auto-cuarentena con un sentido mensaje a todos sus seguidores y ahora demuestra que lo está cumpliendo.

“Así que hablé con algunos médicos y científicos. No es lo más fácil para todos en este momento, pero lo más amable / saludable que podemos hacer es ponernos en cuarentena y no pasar el rato con personas mayores de 65 años y en grandes grupos ”, escribió la cantante. 

“Desearía poder ver a mis padres y a mis abuelas en este momento, pero es mucho más seguro no hacerlo, así que no los enfermo en caso de que lo tenga. Estoy descansando en casa con mis perros. Te amo mundo, todos superaremos esto. Confía en mí, hablé con Dios, dijo que estaremos bien ", agregó.

En un post siguiente, la cantante reveló los sentimientos que le genera esta pandemia. "Mi idea para el día es aceptar que habrá momentos en que nos sentiremos impotentes y fuera de control, pero podemos llenar ese espacio con amabilidad y ser parte de la solución a un problema mundial ", dijo.

Tags:

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter
X

Suscríbete a nuestros boletines y actualiza tus preferencias

Mensaje de response para boletines