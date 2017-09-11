Las hermosas candidatas a Miss Universo como nunca las has visto (+Fotos)

What makes #MissUniverse Germany feel confident in her own skin? "For me, confidently beautiful means being in complete peace with oneself. I’ve learned to love myself and I am proud to be who I am. Treat yourself as you would treat your best friend, because at the end of the day you are your biggest supporter." #NoMakeupMonday A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

What makes #MissUniverse India feel confident in her own skin? Knowing and believing in myself makes me feel confident. I own the body and soul which God has given me and I know He has given me the best. I feel confident in my own skin because it makes my life colorful and I realize I need to make it useful by adding value to other people’s lives. #NoMakeupMonday A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

What makes #MissUniverse South Africa feel confident in her own skin? I know that I am not perfect, but I was created the way I was meant to be. Trusting my abilities, knowing my cultural background, and having hopes and dreams for my future makes me my most confident self. #NoMakeupMonday A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:43am PST

What makes #MissUniverse Haiti feel confident in her own skin? I am confidently beautiful because I embrace my perfect imperfections. I value my uniqueness and I believe true beauty comes from within. I want to inspire and empower women from all over the world with my confidence and I want the world to embrace their own inner beauty and spirit. #NoMakeupMonday A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 23, 2017 at 2:10am PST

What makes you feel confident in your own skin? The pride my country has in me as #MissUniverse Iceland is where the core of my confidence comes from. I am extremely comfortable in my own skin, which has made me the happy person that I am today. Everyone comes from different cultural backgrounds and experiences, so it is important to accept who you are, where you come from and how you look. #NoMakeUpMonday A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:24am PST

What makes #MissUniverse Israel feel confident in her own skin? Understanding that no one is perfect and that everyone is beautiful in their own unique way is what gives me confidence. Looking at myself in the mirror and telling myself I’m beautiful no matter how I look that day is what helps me stay confident. Being comfortable in my own skin makes me feel beautiful inside and out, making me a happier individual. #NoMakeupMonday A photo posted by Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@missuniverse) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Siete de las aspirantes a la corona de Miss Universo participaron en una sesión fotográfica, para la cual posaron sin ni una tan sola gota de maquillaje, una tendencia que se vuelve cada vez más común y admirada entre las personalidades de la farándula.Las imágenes fueron publicadas en la cuenta oficial de Instagram que utiliza la entidad, junto a mensajes inspiradores sobre por qué se sentían seguras en "su propia piel"."Comprender que nadie es perfecto y que todo el mundo es hermoso en su manera única de ser es lo que me da confianza. Mirarme en el espejo y decirme que soy hermosa, sin importar cómo luzca ese día, es lo que me ayuda a mantenerme confiada. Estar cómoda en mi propia piel me hace sentir hermosa por dentro y por fuera, haciéndome una persona más feliz", escribió, por ejemplo, miss Israel.Miss Universo será transmitido por Fox el próximo 29 de enero.