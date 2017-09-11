Kiosko LPG

Lo más visto

Más de Farándula

Farándula

Las hermosas candidatas a Miss Universo como nunca las has visto (+Fotos)

Las imágenes fueron publicadas en la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Miss Universo.
Enlace copiado
Las hermosas candidatas a Miss Universo como nunca las has visto (+Fotos)

Las hermosas candidatas a Miss Universo como nunca las has visto (+Fotos)

Las hermosas candidatas a Miss Universo como nunca las has visto (+Fotos)

Las hermosas candidatas a Miss Universo como nunca las has visto (+Fotos)

Enlace copiado
Siete de las aspirantes a la corona de Miss Universo participaron en una sesión fotográfica, para la cual posaron sin ni una tan sola gota de maquillaje, una tendencia que se vuelve cada vez más común y admirada entre las personalidades de la farándula.

Las imágenes fueron publicadas en la cuenta oficial de Instagram que utiliza la entidad, junto a mensajes inspiradores sobre por qué se sentían seguras en "su propia piel".

"Comprender que nadie es perfecto y que todo el mundo es hermoso en su manera única de ser es lo que me da confianza. Mirarme en el espejo y decirme que soy hermosa, sin importar cómo luzca ese día, es lo que me ayuda a mantenerme confiada. Estar cómoda en mi propia piel me hace sentir hermosa por dentro y por fuera, haciéndome una persona más feliz", escribió, por ejemplo, miss Israel.

Miss Universo será transmitido por Fox el próximo 29 de enero.














Tags:

  • miss universo
  • maquillaje
  • natural

Lee también

Comentarios

Newsletter