Los premios Razzie anunció sus nominados

El galardón reconoce las cintas y el talento que menos han destacado en taquilla y frente al público.
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” fue nominada a lo peor del cine. También está “Zoolander 2”, “Escuadrón suicida” y “Dirty grandpa”.

“Zoolander N.º 2”, con nueve nominaciones, y “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37.ª edición de los premios Razzie, los anti-Óscar de Hollywood, de la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.

Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son “Dirty Grandpa”, con seis candidaturas, y “Gods of Egypt”, “Hillarys America” y “Independence Day: Resurgence”, con cinco. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Dirty Grandpa”, “Gods of Egypt”, “Hillarys America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”, “Independence Day: Resurgence” y “Zoolander N.º 2” optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla.

Además, Ben Affleck, Gerard Butler, Henry Cavill, Robert de Niro, Dinesh DSouza y Ben Stiller de “Zoolander N.º 2” lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.

Los “ganadores” se conocerán el 25 de febrero, un día antes de los Óscar.

