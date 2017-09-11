Los premios Razzie anunció sus nominados

Lee también

“Zoolander N.º 2”, con nueve nominaciones, y “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, con ocho, parten como las favoritas para la 37.ª edición de los premios Razzie, los anti-Óscar de Hollywood, de la fundación Golden Raspberry Award.Otros títulos con grandes opciones de estar entre lo peor del año son “Dirty Grandpa”, con seis candidaturas, y “Gods of Egypt”, “Hillarys America” y “Independence Day: Resurgence”, con cinco. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Dirty Grandpa”, “Gods of Egypt”, “Hillarys America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”, “Independence Day: Resurgence” y “Zoolander N.º 2” optarán a hacerse con la estatuilla.Además, Ben Affleck, Gerard Butler, Henry Cavill, Robert de Niro, Dinesh DSouza y Ben Stiller de “Zoolander N.º 2” lucharán por ser proclamados como peor actor.Los “ganadores” se conocerán el 25 de febrero, un día antes de los Óscar.