¿Madre de los hijos de Ricky?

“Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow” Happy new year. #grateful #eglantinazingg #love

A post shared by Eglantina Zingg (@eglantinazingg) on Dec 31, 2018 at 2:40pm PST