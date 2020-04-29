Meghan Markle sorprende a jovencita antes de su entrevista de trabajo

La exduquesa de Sussex se contactó con la muchacha a través de Smart Works, organización benéfica que proporciona capacitación a mujeres para introducirlas en el mercado laboral.
Aunque Meghan Markle y su esposo Enrique de Sussex dejaron atrás sus responsabilidades y los protocolos de la familia real británica, la actriz estadounidense intenta continuar con sus diversas causas a favor de la población del Reino Unido y recientemente hizo un noble voluntariado a través de las redes sociales.
Resulta que la exduquesa de Sussex se conectó por videollamada con organización benéfica que proporciona capacitación a mujeres para introducirlas en el mercado laboral.
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring." – a message to our clients from the Duchess of Sussex. ⠀ Since moving to a virtual service six weeks ago we have delivered 200 hours of support to our clients. ⠀ From the volunteers who have been delivering coaching online to the staff working behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly - the energy, passion and commitment has been overwhelming. ⠀ We couldn’t do this without the support of our community and on the 27th March we were honoured that our patron, The Duchess of Sussex kindly volunteered some time to speak with one of our clients ahead of her interview, offering words of advice and encouragement. During the session the Duchess praised her for being “such a beacon of hope” and “focusing on getting through this”. ⠀ When asked about her patronage she said, “it’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.” ⠀ After her session with the Duchess our client had this to say: ⠀ “I just wanted to say a big 'thank you' to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super useful interview tips - I will be using them for years to come!.” ⠀ The Smart Works service is available for any woman who is unemployed and has a confirmed job interview, referrals are made by our employment support partners including women’s charities and Job Centre Plus. Our mission is to help anyone who needs it, no matter the circumstances.
Con el fin de continuar con la labor de esta organización en plena pandemia del coronavirus, Meghan se comunicó con una de las beneficiadas de Smart Works y la orientó para su entrevista de trabajo.
Durante la llamada, Markle felicitó a la jovencita por ser "un faro de esperanza” y “centrarse en superar esto (por la pandemia)”. Finalmente, la esposa del Príncipe Harry le deseó suerte a la joven con la que platicó.
“Ha sido un gran honor conocer y aprender de tantas mujeres con talento en la redes Smart Works a lo largo de los años, y recientemente ver el increíble trabajo que están haciendo para adaptar sus programas a la realidad de esta pandemia. La capacidad de continuar empoderando a las mujeres y ayudarlas a aprovechar la confianza que necesitan para tener éxito durante este tiempo, es inspirador”, expresó Meghan durante el encuentro virtual.
