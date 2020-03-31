Kiosko LPG

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se despiden de Instagram

La pareja dejará sus títulos oficiales a partir de este próximo miércoles (01.04.2020), después de que en febrero anunciaran la decisión independizarse de la corona británica. 

Por La Prensa Gráfica

La pareja dejará sus títulos oficiales a partir de este próximo miércoles (01.04.2020). / Foto de archivo.

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry anunciaron que dejarán de utilizar su cuenta de Instagram como parte de la transición que viven para dejar de formar parte de la familia real británica. 

“Gracias a esta comunidad por el apoyo, la inspiración y el compromiso compartido de hacer el bien en el mundo”, se lee en la nota que publicaron a sus seguidores.

Un portavoz de la pareja indicó que ambos ya no usarán la cuenta @SussexRoyal, aunque sí confirmó que permanecerá activa por ahora. Markle y Harry viven en Los Ángeles, donde han decidido comenzar una nueva vida fuera de la familia real. 

