Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry se despiden de Instagram

La pareja dejará sus títulos oficiales a partir de este próximo miércoles (01.04.2020), después de que en febrero anunciaran la decisión independizarse de la corona británica.
Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry anunciaron que dejarán de utilizar su cuenta de Instagram como parte de la transición que viven para dejar de formar parte de la familia real británica.
“Gracias a esta comunidad por el apoyo, la inspiración y el compromiso compartido de hacer el bien en el mundo”, se lee en la nota que publicaron a sus seguidores.
Un portavoz de la pareja indicó que ambos ya no usarán la cuenta @SussexRoyal, aunque sí confirmó que permanecerá activa por ahora. Markle y Harry viven en Los Ángeles, donde han decidido comenzar una nueva vida fuera de la familia real.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
