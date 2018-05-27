Mia Khalifa deja poco a la imaginación con sensual foto en Instagram [+FOTO]

Aunque, según ella ha dejado de lado el cine para adultos, Mia Khalifa sigue dando pequeñas dosis de sensualidad a sus seguidores en redes sociales.
Hace un par de horas dejó a todos impactados con esta sugerente fotografía donde bebe vino, textea, aparece con unos Converse y un pronunciado escote.
Unos minutos antes, también compartió un sugerente video y otras fotos donde come tacos.
Last day of @hotluckfest was by far the HOTTEST!!! Holy shit, @kevinfinkatx’s migas from @emmerandrye was good enough to smudge your lipstick for. @mixtlicloud was spicy and sexy, @otokoaustin was the most beautiful bite of beef, @olamaieaustin ruined my waistline, @olympiaprovisions traded me meats for a photo, and I have never been more proud of my hustle. I can’t wait for next year’s festivities!!!! Congrats to all the chefs and vendors, this event was AMAZING!!
Comentarios